FORT DRUM — The 10th Mountain Division & Fort Drum Museum will celebrate its grand opening at 3 p.m. Tuesday at its new location on Col. Reade Road off Route 26.
The museum displays the history of the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum. Its mission is to collect and preserve the material history of the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum.
The museum tells the story from the region’s native peoples, the arrival of the Army in the north country and development of the installation through the present.
The museum also offers a history of the famed 10th Mountain Division from its inception in the mountains of Colorado and wartime baptism in the mountains of Italy.
The exhibit ends with the modern history of the 10th Mountain Division, as it has become the most deployed division in the Army, with multiple wartime tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Upon request, the museum is able to provide group tours tailored to the educational needs of the group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.