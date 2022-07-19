Don’t burn the deal

A sign on Route 11 northbound welcomes people to Fort Drum. Watertown Daily Times

FORT DRUM — The 10th Mountain Division will conduct a change of responsibility ceremony on Wednesday morning at Fort Drum.

The ceremony will consist of passing of the unit colors and remarks from Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr., Command Sgt. Maj. Mario O. Terenas and Command Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobarakzadeh, the outgoing and incoming Command Sergeant Major.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.