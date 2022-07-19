FORT DRUM — The 10th Mountain Division will conduct a change of responsibility ceremony on Wednesday morning at Fort Drum.
The ceremony will consist of passing of the unit colors and remarks from Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr., Command Sgt. Maj. Mario O. Terenas and Command Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobarakzadeh, the outgoing and incoming Command Sergeant Major.
Command Sgt. Maj. Terenas will turn over responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Mobarakzadeh.
Command Sgt. Maj. Mobarakzadeh’s last assignment was as the Command Sergeant Major 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division at Fort Polk, La.
Command Sgt. Maj. Terenas will retire soon after 32 years of service.
