FORT DRUM — Fort Drum will conduct a full-scale exercise with community partners on Tuesday and Wednesday to assess the installation’s emergency response and recovery capabilities.
During the event, there will be an increased volume of police, fire and EMS vehicles from Fort Drum and other agencies in the north country, as they respond to simulated incidents.
The exercise will be based on a severe weather scenario, which will allow Fort Drum personnel to practice disaster response and recovery procedures and gauge the installation’s role in a regional effort.
The public also is advised that the Mount Belvedere Gate will be closed from 9:45 a.m. to noon Tuesday, as part of the exercise.
Motorists should plan to use an alternate gate during this time period. Cerjan, Gas Alley and Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield will be open to traffic.
As a reminder, all visitors who do not already possess a pass or badge must visit the Visitor Control Center located adjacent to Cerjan Gate.
Fort Drum personnel and family members who have enrolled in the installation’s ALERT! notification system will receive phone, text and/or email alerts before and during the exercise.
Any exercise-related messages will clearly state that it is part of the exercise and not a real-world emergency.
Soldiers can register themselves and their family members for emergency notifications through their Unit S1 or by calling (315) 772-6070.
Fort Drum officials are advising now is the time to prepare and review your family and personal preparedness plan.
For more information and useful resources, visit ready.army.mil or ready.gov.
