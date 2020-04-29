WATERTOWN — Francee A. Calarco became friends with Jefferson County Legislator Carolyn D. Fitzpatrick, who died unexpectedly April 12, through their many years of work with the Jefferson County Historical Society.
And now Ms. Calarco, 57, co-owner of D.L. Calarco Funeral Home Inc., has been recommended by the 12th District Republican Committee to fill Mrs. Fitzpatrick’s remaining term on the county Board of Legislators.
“I just want to do half the job as she did,” Ms. Calarco said. “I want to honor Carolyn.”
While Ms. Calarco has been active in numerous organizations as a volunteer, she’s never been involved in politics or even considered it, she said.
“Someone told me not to think of it as politics, but think of it as helping my community,” she said. “I’m looking at it as an opportunity to help my community.”
Ms. Calarco just finished a term as president of the Jefferson County Historic Society, while Mrs. Fitzpatrick served on the board.
“We became friends and I got to know her very well,” she said, stressing her admiration for her friend’s devotion to the county board and the community.
The county legislature is expected to approve her appointment at next week’s meeting.
“She’ll be a tremendous asset to the board,” Board of Legislators Chair Scott A. Gray said. “She’s got a great depth of knowledge of the community.”
Republican County Chairman Donald G.M. Coon III said the 12th district committee was looking for a replacement for Mrs. Fitzpatrick when Ms. Calarco’s name just stood out, citing all of her involvement in the community.
“I’ve known her ever since I moved here in the 1980s,” he said.
She’s a current board member for the Flower Memorial Library, named a Paul Harris Fellow with the Watertown Noon Rotary Club and was involved with the Sacred Heart Foundation Board and Hospice of Jefferson County. In her professional career, she was a committee chair of the regional and state funeral directors and a founding member of the funeral directors’ credit bureau.
Ms. Calarco said she appreciates being considered for the position.
“This is like nothing I’ve ever done before,” she said.
Ms. Calarco will have to run for election next November.
(2) comments
Congratulations Francee Calarco on your new venture. You will be nothing but the best you can be for our community and the citizens of Jefferson County. You are a quiet and unassuming person in all you do and will do a fantastic job. Enjoy this new journey.
Congratulations Francee!
