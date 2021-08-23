LOWVILLE — Free COVID-19 testing for Lewis County residents will begin again at the Maple Ridge Center after a six-week hiatus when state support stopped.
Because the drive-thru testing is funded in part by Lewis County taxpayers, only people who show proof that they live, work or go to school in the county may be tested at the site.
Beginning on Wednesday, testing will be available from noon to 1 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Center located at 7421 East Rd., although it will be closed on Monday for Labor Day. No testing will be done for those who show up after 1 p.m.
Acceptable forms of identification include a driver’s license, school ID, work badge or a paycheck stub. For children too young for ID, parental ID will be accepted.
The testing provided at the center is not rapid testing and does not require an appointment.
Each person tested will be asked to provide their name, address, birth date, email address and phone number for follow-up contact and, if necessary, contact tracing.
Only people who test positive will be contacted directly by county Public Health when results are available after two to five business days.
According to a spokesperson for Public Health, people being tested will be given a “postcard” with information about how to access test results online through a portal for the state reference lab that processes the test, BioReference Laboratories, or via telephone for those without internet access.
People with plans to attend gatherings or events, especially students, their family members and school employees, are encouraged to use the free testing as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.
Testing at the site was temporarily halted in mid-July when the state’s State of Emergency declaration was rescinded and, therefore, funding stopped. Many people have been calling Public Health asking for testing for a number of reasons like medical procedures, travel or when primary doctors don’t have testing access, the spokesperson said.
Public Health dedicated part of a $1.1 million federal grant to reopen the testing site, but those funds can only be used to ensure children will be able to continue in-school learning despite the COVID-19 threat.
Testing for anyone who works in a school system, students and their families will have their COVID-19 tests paid for through this funding source.
“Any other Lewis County resident is not covered by that and so they will be covered by county funds,” said county Board Chairman Lawrence Dolhof. “We’re hoping that at some point the grant loosens up and will cover all people, but at this point we are taking some money out of contingency to cover county residents that are not involved in a school system.”
The total cost of testing for 52 weeks was previously reported to be estimated at $641,160, through a partnership with Lewis County Health System.
People experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should contact their primary care doctor for guidance or, if the symptoms are severe, should go to an emergency room for help.
More COVID-19 information can be found on the Health System website at www.lcgh.net/coronavirus.
