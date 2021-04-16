WATERTOWN — The Friends of Thompson Park will be celebrating Volunteers Day at the city-owned park with work on its hiking trails.
The group will be working on the trails from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants should park at the overlook at the Gotham Street entrance.
The work will include cutting and clearing brush and removing trees and overgrowth to help expand the park’s trail system. Volunteers should bring good boots, work gloves and pruning and lopping shears. Do not to bring chain saws or other motorized equipment.
Face masks will be required and social distancing will be exercised. The rain date is April 24.
In recent years, the Friends have been improving the hiking and biking trails in the historic park. In the past few weeks, Parks and Recreation and Department of Public Works employees also have been clearing out brush at various locations inside the park.
