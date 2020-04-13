WATERTOWN — Friends are remembering longtime Jefferson County Legislator Carolyn D. Fitzpatrick as a beacon of light who truly cared about other people she came to know.
Mrs. Fitzpatrick, the only woman ever to serve as county chair, died unexpectedly at her home. She was found Sunday by a small group of members of the county Board of Legislators after they had not heard from her in a couple of days.
She was 70.
Former City Manager Mary M. Corriveau and Mrs. Fitzpatrick were friends long before the two became involved in local government. She was someone who Mrs. Corriveau could go to for advice and get a perspective that helped in Mrs. Corriveau’s role as city manager.
But it was Mrs. Fitzpatrick’s ability to care about others that set her apart.
“She was a beacon of light in the community,” Mrs. Corriveau said. “Not only did she remember names, but she remembered what was going on in their lives the last time she talked to you. She cared. You became a member of her family. You were a part of her family.”
In 2000, Mrs. Fitzpatrick was elected to the Jefferson County Board of Legislators. Ten years later, she was elected as the first woman to chair the board. She remains the longest-tenured board chair, opting not to serve another term in 2016.
Current chairman Scott A. Gray, who succeeded her that year, said she was always there to give advice to her colleagues on the board. He also worked closely with her while serving as her finance chairman.
They had known each other for about 38 years.
“She always knew what to say and what to do,” he said. “She served the people of Jefferson County well.”
Before becoming a county leader, Mrs. Fitzpatrick worked as the chief of staff for Assemblyman H. Robert Nortz, who gave her the nickname “Coach.”
“Everyone in local political circles knew her as coach,” he said.
For years, Mrs. Fitzpatrick and former City Councilwoman Roxanne M. Burns, who is now the county’s real property tax director, were two of the few women who served as local elected officials.
They worked together on transferring the Watertown International Airport near Dexter from the city to the county.
They were close friends as well.
When she heard the news, Ms. Burns hurried over to her friend’s house, where a small group of county legislators and county officials had gathered.
“I went over because I didn’t want to believe it,” she said. “I wanted it to be a mistake.”
Mrs. Fitzpatrick, who grew up in the Syracuse area, loved watching Syracuse University Orange basketball. She was known to watch games whether they were played at 9 p.m. or 1 a.m., providing text and Facebook messages along the way about how her team was doing. Of course, she’d be yelling and cheering her team on.
“And she’d be wearing orange and blue,” Mrs. Corriveau said.
Mrs. Fitzpatrick, who in recent years took care of her husband, Jim, was active at St. Patrick’s Church. Ms. Burns said it’s particularly sad that her friend died when she was unable to go to church for Easter because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr. Gray said that his friend helped families prepare for funerals at the church.
But now all of her friends will not be able to say goodbye to her during a public funeral.
“She served to help take care of families and the irony is her family can’t have her funeral,” he said.
In 2015, Mrs. Fitzpatrick became the 25th recipient of the Chamber of Commerce’s Athena Award, chosen because of how hard she’s worked to help women in Jefferson County reach their full potential. Past recipients surprised her with the honor.
“This is very important to me — they’re my friends, are women I’ve worked with, women I’ve associated with, had fun with and had wine with, but never did I think they would pull a big trick like this on me,” Mrs. Fitzpatrick said. “I’m very honored, I’m very humbled and I’m very proud.”
Mrs. Fitzpatrick was a founding member of the Women’s Center of Jefferson County, a precursor of the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County.
She also was involved in the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, Watertown Center for Business and Industry, Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization, Youth Court of Jefferson County Advisory Council and the Jefferson and St. Lawrence County League of Women Voters.
