CANTON — As partners finalized preparations for the combined North Country Sustainability Day and Green Living Fair this spring, the COVID-19 health crisis arrived in New York.
The two-day April event, themed “Food, Climate and Justice,” was canceled and initially rescheduled for November, but the ongoing pandemic prompted organizers to redirect resources to encourage voter participation.
“When it became clear that we weren’t going to be able to do an in-person event in November either, we didn’t want to lose a whole year and the opportunity to draw people’s attention to sustainability across the board,” organizer Heather Sullivan-Catlin said.
Ms. Sullivan-Catlin, SUNY Potsdam professor and environmental studies chair, said sustainability in government policy, homes, schools and businesses means committing to wide-ranging and interconnected environmental initiatives, including clean air and water, social justice, food security and public health. The Sustainability Day and Green Living Fair planning committee curated a calendar of webinars and virtual events this month based on the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals adopted by UN member states in 2015. By reviewing local, state and national candidate platforms and learning more about sustainability through those goals and this month’s events, voters can make their own determinations on November ballots, Ms. Sullivan-Catlin said.
“The 2020 election is a pivotal moment for our country and for the whole world,” she said, adding that the planning committee’s Get Out the Vote campaign encourages informed decisions “for people and the planet.”
Under the 2015 UN resolution, “Transforming our world: The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” the 17 overarching goals are “a universal call to action” across 169 specific targets to be reached by 2030. The goals and targets address poverty, gender equality, ocean and terrestrial conservation, water sanitation, infrastructure and other global sustainability needs.
This year’s Sustainability Day planning committee is comprised of municipal and university representatives and personnel from Cornell Cooperative Extension, Local Living Venture and the North Country 350 Alliance.
April 2020 would have marked the fourth annual Sustainability Day, hosted by the four Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley — SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Canton, Clarkson University and St. Lawrence University — and Paul Smith’s College, and the second annual Green Living Fair coordinated by local organizations and committees for Canton and Potsdam Climate Smart Communities.
The weekend event would have served as the first annual collaboration between the colleges and municipalities for a combined weekend of workshops and presentations.
With a shifted focus to “make Sustainability Day Election Day,” organizers encourage thoughtful election participation, best summed up by the Get Out the Vote call to action: “Vote for the world you want — a cleaner, healthier, safer and more just future.”
Voting information and details about virtual sustainability events in October and November are posted online at bit.ly/SDGLF20.
