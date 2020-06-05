WATERTOWN — While the zoo remains closed, the gift shop at the New York State Zoo in Thompson Park is open this weekend.
Zoo officials announced that the Otter Shoppe will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, as part of the retail portion of the state’s Phase II reopening plan.
Visitors to the shop can meet Marty Moose, the zoo mascot, and maybe even see some of Marty’s friends.
Purchasing items from the Shoppe supports the work of the zoo and sustains the animals there.
The zoo is scheduled to open as part of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Phase IV plan; however, the zoo is diligently working with local and state representatives in an attempt to move forward prior to Phase IV.
For information about the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park, visit www.nyzoo.org or call (315) 782-6180.
