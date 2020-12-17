Since the first round of coronavirus aid legislation was signed into law in March, workers have had access to two weeks of paid sick days and 12 weeks of paid family leave for coronavirus-related issues — benefits that expire at the end of December.
The next aid package currently being debated by congressional leaders leaves out any continued support for those benefits, among other differences.
On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., issued a public call for Congress to include further support for emergency paid leave as the current provisions are set to expire at the end of the year.
“If we don’t extend emergency paid leave and move towards a national paid leave program, millions of workers will be forced once again to make the choice between caring for their family and earning a paycheck,” Sen. Gillibrand said on a press call Wednesday afternoon.
Sen. Gillibrand said paid emergency leave has proven to be an effective measure for reducing the spread of COVID-19 by ensuring sick people are able to afford to stay home and recuperate. She cited a study conducted by the health policy journal Health Affairs, published Oct. 15, which found that paid leave provisions helped to reduce COVID-19 infections by about 15,000 people per day.
“We should not be abandoning a program that helps us flatten the curve, as we face skyrocketing numbers of cases,” Sen. Gillibrand said. “We should not be walking away from a program that keeps people employed and businesses afloat in the middle of an economic crisis.”
Sen. Gillibrand was joined on the call by Dawn Huckelbridge, the director of Paid Leave for All, a lobbying group that advocates for a federal paid leave program that covers all workers. Ms. Huckelbridge said an extension of the paid leave program set up by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act in March would cost $1.35 billion.
“It is something we can afford, and frankly it’s something that we can’t afford to lose,” she said.
Ms. Huckelbridge said, according to a Paid Leave for All survey, 85% of voters support a federal paid leave program, and 70% of small business owners want an extension of emergency benefits.
Sen. Gillibrand said, with the timeline available, the current sitting of Congress could not pass an entirely separate bill, either to set up a permanent federal paid leave program or to extend the emergency program established by the FFCRA. She said the best path forward for this would be to include an extension of the emergency program in the next package of coronavirus aid.
“If we can do that, then that will be a complete success,” she said. “But I’m very worried it’s not been included, which is one of the reasons we’re having this press conference today, to raise the issue so people know, this will get excluded and it’s very harmful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.