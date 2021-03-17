The U.S. Department of Agriculture is putting together a new food box program, and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand is urging the agency to include New York state-grown produce in packages the new program will distribute.
In early March, the USDA announced it was considering changing or replacing the Farmers to Families Food Box program, a Trump administration effort to buy excess food farmers were unable to move to stores or buyers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then send to hungry families nationwide.
Under the program, contractors like food companies were paid by the USDA to buy food like fresh produce, cooked meat and dairy products, package them in boxes and deliver them to food banks or other charitable distributors.
Established in May 2020, the program distributed about 143.5 million boxes of food for a total cost of about $5.5 billion dollars, but Sen. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and USDA officials have said it had problems.
“The access wasn’t available,” she said on a virtual press conference Wednesday. “It wasn’t able to be distributed everywhere, so there were areas that (the boxes) didn’t actually get received.”
The program will stick around until April, but after that point, the USDA will be able to establish a new program. The department is currently taking public comment on what the new program should look like from farmers by email at amscovidstimulus@usda.gov through March 31, and will host a virtual listening session online on March 22.
Sen. Gillibrand said she has seen a tremendous need for assistance for both farmers and families, and while the Farmers to Families Food Box program didn’t address every need, it did succeed in helping those who were able to receive boxes.
She said a survey in June showed that 65% of New York state farms had been negatively impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic, and 43% of farmers had lost sales.
At the same time, she said families were facing increasing food insecurity as people lost their jobs. A healthy, balanced diet is an important part of staying healthy, and Sen. Gillibrand said many people were finding it more difficult than ever to maintain a healthy diet while also facing a serious health crisis.
“At a time when we are trying to help people stay healthy, making sure they have nutritious foods to eat should be a top priority,” she said.
Sen. Gillibrand sent a letter Wednesday to the Secretary of Agriculture Thomas J. Vilsack asking that he help address the concerns of New York state farmers and families by ensuring any future iteration of a food box program specifically purchase New York state-grown produce.
“Our farmers are top producers of fruit and vegetables like apples, cabbage, onions, snap peas and grapes,” she said. “Adding these nutritious options, including produce from New York farmers to new food purchase and distribution programs will strengthen our diets, our farms, our food systems and our economy at the same time.”
Sen. Gillibrand said she anticipates the next USDA food box program that replaces the Farmers to Families Food Box program will be much more accessible and wide-spread for both families who need food and farmers who need to sell surplus stocks.
“I think this is going to fix some of the problems in logistics and also getting to all people,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.