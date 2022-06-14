WASHINGTON — The recent bipartisan gun legislation in the Senate contains some of the most significant changes to federal weapons laws in a generation, including one of Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand’s oldest proposals.
On Sunday, a group of 10 Democratic and 10 Republican senators announced they’d come to an agreement on a loose framework for a new gun control measure that would tighten the review process for gun purchases by people younger than 21, support a red-flag provision that allows family, friends and law enforcement to confiscate the weapons of someone deemed unstable or a potential danger, and make investments in school security, suicide prevention and mental health care services.
The legislation isn’t fully written yet, but the framework includes a piece of legislation that Sen. Gillibrand has been trying to get passed since 2009 — the Hadiya Pendleton and Nyasia Pryear-Yard Gun Trafficking and Crime Prevention Act. The bill would make gun trafficking between states a federal crime.
“Just like my bill, this framework would make gun trafficking a federal crime and hold accountable those who transfer guns to individuals they suspect will use them for illegal purposes,” she said.
Sen. Gillibrand said that guns bought in states with weak gun control laws are frequently used to commit crimes in states with strong gun control laws, especially in New York.
“In New York City, nearly 90% of guns used in crimes recovered by law enforcement are brought in from out of state,” she said.
The bill is named for Nyasia Pryear-Yard, a 17-year-old high school student from Brooklyn who was headed to college when she was killed with an illegally trafficked gun at a high school party on Jan. 18, 2009. In 2013, the bill’s name was expanded to include Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old girl from Chicago who was shot and killed while visiting a park with her friends just one week after performing at President Barack H. Obama’s second inauguration.
Sen. Gillibrand said creating a federal law banning gun trafficking is important because the current patchwork of state laws regarding movement of weapons makes it nearly impossible to stop.
“Law enforcement and prosecutors are having to rely on a patchwork of state regulations to crack down on criminal networks,” she said. “That makes prosecutions difficult and convictions nearly impossible.”
The senator said the bipartisan framework agreed to on Sunday is vital to address gun violence in the U.S., after years of little progress at the federal level.
“If this framework were to become law, it would represent an important step toward tackling this pervasive problem,” she said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to secure the 60 votes needed to get this bipartisan gun safety framework over the finish line.”
For Sen. Gillibrand and federal Democrats, this step toward new gun measures are just the first of many, and the fight isn’t over just because of one potential point of progress.
“One of the things Democrats are working hard for is to try to create a larger majority so we can govern on a whole host of topics, whether it’s voting rights, whether it’s codifying Roe, whether it’s continuing to improve public safety, so we will continue to work on those goals and priorities,” she said.
