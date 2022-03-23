WASHINGTON — Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is pushing for legislation that would create a federal office to assist rural communities.
Gillibrand held a virtual press conference Wednesday announcing the bipartisan, bicameral Rural Prosperity Act, which is designed to streamline hundreds of federal programs dedicated to helping rural communities, making it easier for those communities to utilize federal programs.
“The federal government has a host of programs and grants for rural communities to make use of,” Gillibrand said. “The challenge is that those recourses are hidden in an ineffective and distributed bureaucracy in which programs are siloed and inflexible, making it difficult for small communities in rural areas to identify programs that meet their needs.”
Too often these areas do not have the resources or the dedicated staff to navigate the federal bureaucracy, Gillibrand said.
“There are more than 400 federal programs dedicated to helping rural communities, spread across 13 departments, and more than 50 offices and subagencies — all of which can create duplicative and ineffective bureaucracy,” Gillibrand said. “That’s why I’ve joined a bipartisan group of my colleagues to rethink the way our government can serve rural communities.”
If the Rural Prosperity Act becomes law, it would create a “one-stop shop” for rural communities to get the resources they need to be able to carry out their economic development plans, Gillibrand said.
The legislation would create a permanent new office in the White House, the Office of Rural Prosperity, which would be dedicated to coordinating federal efforts to support and connect rural communities throughout the country to federal programs and resources.
“The office would also be responsible for establishing a comprehensive plan for strategic economic development across the executive branch,” Gillibrand said. “And it would work to coordinate, streamline and leverage existing federal investments to address challenges faced by rural areas.”
The office would be led by a chief rural adviser, who would be appointed by the president, Gillibrand said. The adviser would approve access to federal services.
“The adviser would also serve on the National Economic Council, signaling the importance of rural communities to our national economy,” Gillibrand said. “Our bill would also create a Rural Prosperity Council consisting of the heads of executive branch departments, agencies and offices that have programs that serve rural areas.”
The challenges facing rural communities can be complex, and can require the support of several agencies to address, Gillibrand said.
“This legislation would end the days of local officials needing to go back and fourth between the USDA, EPA, Commerce, Transportation and other agencies just to find programs that can help their communities,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.