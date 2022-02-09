WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand and Rep. Katie M. Porter are working to pass legislation that would require government officials report when they or their families receive government money and bar much of the federal government leadership from trading individual stocks.
In a virtual press conference Wednesday, Sen. Gillibrand, D-N.Y. and Rep. Porter, D-Calif., said the STOCK Act 2.0 would further rebuild public trust in government by ensuring officials can’t hide when they receive federal money, and can’t benefit from insider knowledge of action the government may take on monetary policy. Sen. Gillibrand and Rep. Porter reintroduced the STOCK Act. 2.0 in their respective chambers of Congress Wednesday.
“For decades, members of Congress who wrote bills, passed legislation and have overseen the implementation have turned around and collected millions of dollars from those very same relief programs, federal farming subsidies and more, and there’s no requirement that they report those payments to taxpayers,” Sen. Gillibrand said.
Sen. Gillibrand was an author of the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge, or STOCK Act in 2012, which barred government officials from trading stocks based on information learned in non-public hearings, and requiring government officials to quickly report financial transactions and make that information public. However, Sen. Gillibrand said there’s still more work to do to stop congressional abuse of insider knowledge.
Under the STOCK Act 2.0, members of Congress and their senior staffers, as well as senior staff in the president’s office and executive branch would be required to report whenever they, a spouse or a dependent apply for or receive a government benefit like loans, contracts, grants or other financial dispensation.
Sen. Gillibrand said she knew this was necessary after seeing members of the House who own car dealerships benefit from the Paycheck Protection Program in 2020. In July 2020, it was discovered that Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., received as much as $1 million in coronavirus relief loans for his three car dealership businesses. Mr. Kelly is among the 50 most wealthy members of Congress, according to 2020 financial data.
“Auto dealership franchise locations and family businesses with connections to some of the wealthiest members of Congress managed to receive millions of dollars in loans from the program while small businesses were denied relief and left to fend for themselves,” Sen. Gillibrand said.
She said the standard way these cases are uncovered, when reporters dig through financial reports and find dispensations to members of Congress, isn’t enough to ensure full transparency.
“We know that sunlight is the best disinfectant, the STOCK Act 2.0 would add more transparency to the system,” she said.
The act would also bar members of Congress, the president, vice president, Supreme Court justices, Federal Reserve governors and Federal Reserve Bank presidents and vice presidents from trading individual stocks.
“This should not be a partisan issue,” Rep. Porter said. “Americans of all political affiliations, Americans with no party preference and Americans who don’t vote at all deserve to know that policy members work for them.”
The issue has proven to be a splitting point for some Democrats, though. In December, House Speaker Nancy P. Pelosi, D-Calif., said she believes members of Congress should be able to engage in the stock market with little restriction, to enjoy the free market as the rest of the country does. Since then, however, she has expressed interest in some sort of safeguard against insider trading, and Sen. Gillibrand said she believes this bill can pass with overwhelming support from both parties in Washington.
“I believe that because a lot of these stories that we’ve read in the press are egregious, and I think it’s embarrassing as a member of Congress, that members of this body have created this appearance of impropriety,” Sen. Gillibrand said.
While there are a few other bills in Congress that address stock trading by members, including one recently introduced by Sen. Elizabeth A. Warren, D-Mass., Rep. Porter said the STOCK Act 2.0’s provisions to require reporting of business income from the government makes it a stand-out bill.
“I think that (is) the additional thrust of the STOCK Act 2.0. I also want to drive home that it should not just be journalists who do the digging when there is a big financial crisis or swing up and down (in the economy),” she said.
