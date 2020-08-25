Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., alongside Sen. Michael Rounds, R-S.D., and Reps. Gilbert R. Cisneros, D-Calif. and Brian Mast, R-Fla., are urging Congress to address shortfalls in the Department of Defense’s reporting on child abuse.
In a joint letter to the leadership of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, the senators are calling for the final version of the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act to include the House version of the End Military-Connected Child Abuse and Neglect Act.
That legislation would implement a number of recommendations from the Government Accountability Office to protect the approximately 1.2 million school-age children who depend on a member of the military.
“Every year, there are numerous incidents of child abuse in military families, and we must do more to protect our most innocent victims,” Sen. Gillibrand said in a prepared statement. “This amendment puts us one step closer to ending the scourge of child abuse in the military. I’m proud that the bipartisan End Military-Connected Child Abuse Neglect Act passed the Senate Armed Service Committee and we must ensure these important recommendations will be included in this year’s final NDAA.”
According to the National Child Traumatic Stress Network, since 2003 rates of abuse in military homes have risen dramatically. Most commonly, the active duty parent, more commonly the father, is the parent responsible for the abuse, according to the NCTSN.
According to a report from the Pew Charitable Trusts in 2017, Pentagon officials were concerned over gaps in reporting requirements for social services agencies that operate outside of the military structure. According to that report, local child protection agencies are not universally required to report incidences of child abuse in military homes to military leadership.
The legislation, if included in the final NDAA, would expand the DOD’s database on problematic sexual behavior in children and youths; develop a process to monitor how reports of child abuse are screened to ensure that all reports make it through the process; create a process to ensure all allegations of abuse are included in each military service’s central registry; improve communication between families and those conducting investigations; and make child advocacy services available on all military installations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.