MASSENA — Daniel J. Girard, the Democrat running for New York State Senate in District 50, has dropped out of the race.
In a self-filmed video shared on social media Wednesday, Mr. Girard, a teacher and local advocate for economic development, said he hadn’t received the number of petition signatures needed to get on the ballot.
“I’d like to thank everyone who helped me along the way, especially those who carried the petition to try to get those signatures for me,” he said.
Mr. Girard was required to turn in petitions with signatures from at least 1.5% of the Democratic voters in Senate District 50 by April 7. It’s unclear how many signatures he received by Wednesday.
“At this time, it’s a little disappointing, but I must say I am a little relieved too,” he said.
Mr. Girard said the six weeks since he declared his candidacy have been “chaotic” and he is happy to get back to a more simple lifestyle again.
