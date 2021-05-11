WATERTOWN — Contending that the state is “hemorrhaging people, jobs and hope,” former Westchester County Executive Robert P. Astorino announced Tuesday he’s again challenging Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for the state’s top seat.
Among Mr. Astorino’s stops across upstate as he launched his campaign for the 2022 race was the front steps of the Jefferson County Court Complex on Arsenal Street.
Mr. Astorino lost the gubernatorial race to Gov. Cuomo in 2014, despite giving the governor the closest race of his seven statewide elections. He said many of the issues the state faces today are the same as in 2014, including a governor being under investigation, high taxes, a poor business climate and people leaving the state.
“The things I was talking about in 2014 are the same things we’re talking about today,” he said. “This state is on its knees, economically, and there’s no reason for it. It’s New York.”
Mr. Astorino blames Albany for the state’s economy, noting the state budget increased by $18 billion while the state also experienced job losses.
“Right now, Albany is rotting and it’s spreading all over the state,” he said. “Albany has to get out of the way.”
He said he intends to implement bold reforms and will propose a “Marshall Plan” to rebuild the state’s economy and make New York a more affordable place to live.
“I’ve seen the hopelessness, so people want to leave New York,” he said. “I understand the issues of the north country, because Albany has failed everyone, probably nobody more than those in the north country.”
He also took Gov. Cuomo to task for the number of COVID-19 deaths the state suffered, including the large number of deaths that occurred in nursing homes, and alleged the governor made money off a book he wrote about the pandemic while using state employees to assist him.
Mr. Astorino will likely face a Republican Party primary in 2022. Among several announced challengers is Lewis County Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli.
Mr. Astorino won 46 of 62 counties in 2014, including Jefferson County. A lifelong resident of Westchester County, he was twice elected as the county’s executive.
Before taking office as county executive in 2010, Mr. Astorino had a long career in the television and radio industry. He was the station manager and program director of The Catholic Channel on Sirius-XM Satellite Radio and hosted a weekly radio show from St. Patrick’s Cathedral with the Cardinal-Archbishop of New York. In 2001, he helped launch Disney’s ESPN Radio in New York and became the station’s senior producer, as well as executive producer of “The Michael Kay Show.”
He holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Fordham University, Bronx, where he also minored in Spanish and political science. In 2001, he studied in Barcelona, Spain, and received a Spanish Immersion Diploma from the Enforex School of International Studies and speaks fluent Spanish.
He and his wife, Sheila, are the parents of three children: Sean, 17; Kiley, 16; and Ashlin, 11.
