CLAYTON — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced a grant on Monday that will award more than $200,000 to six different north country arts and cultural organizations.
The Thousand Islands Performing Arts Center, also known as the Clayton Opera House, will receive $59,500, and Executive Director Julie Garnsey said in a news release that the grants will be used to pay staff and artists.
“The Opera House has a full schedule planned for 2022 that includes music, comedy, movies and more,” Ms. Garnsey said in the release. “After being closed for 18 months, the doors were opened in the summer of 2021 to limited audiences. Gradually, we have welcomed more audience members as we continue to operate with the safety of our staff, artists and audience members in mind.”
The $59,500 comes from two grants from the New York State Council of the Arts, and this is round three of the grants. “These awardees represent the best of what New York’s vibrant communities have to offer and with this funding in hand, they will be able to not only continue their creative and inspiring work, but help spur revitalization in their own backyard as well,” Gov. Hochul said in a press release.
Other organizations receiving grant money in the tri-county region include: Traditional Arts in Upstate New York in St. Lawrence County, receiving $10,000; Ogdensburg Command Performances in St. Lawrence County, receiving $49,500; Norwood Village Green Concert Series, Inc. in St. Lawrence County, receiving $25,000; North Country Children’s Museum in St. Lawrence County, receiving $59,500; and New York State Old Tyme Fiddler’s Association, Inc. in Lewis County will be receiving $5,000.
“We look forward to having a full schedule of entertainment for everyone in 2022 and these funds will help us to recover from the lost income from the past months of shutdown and limited audience. We cannot thank our supporters enough for helping us through this challenging time,” Clayton Opera House Board President Tim LaLonde said in a release.
