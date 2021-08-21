BATAVIA – Rob Astorino, while campaigning for governor in 2014, would often make appearances with a bottle of bleach — a symbol of his pledge to clean up corruption in Albany.
Astorino began a second campaign for governor in May and while he was not carrying bleach during a Thursday afternoon visit to The Batavia Daily News office — “I’d need more bleach,” he said — he is again vowing to clean up Albany.
The former Westchester County executive is traveling the state this week to introduce his three-point plan to cleanse corruption in Albany and bring reform to the state capital.
He said Cuomo’s resignation amid sexual harassment allegations and other investigations is a start, but that there needs to be real accountability and deterrence.
“We just can’t let Cuomo walk out with his head down low,” Astorino said in an interview with The Daily News after a lunch stop at Northside Deli in Batavia. “We need to know if there were crimes, and to prosecute them if there are. People need to know they will be held accountable.”
Astorino called on Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Judiciary Committie Chairman — all Democrats like Cuomo — to complete and report on all the investigations that they are involved in and to publicly encourage the investigations to continue until they are complete. He said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is poised to become governor next week when Cuomo’s resignation takes effect, must do the same.
“We need to insure the investigations continue at all levels, and any and all of Cuomo’s accomplices will be held accountable with him,” Astorino said.
Updates and reports from those investigations are “absolutely important,” he said. “And they need to be real reports.”
Cuomo announced he would be resigning as governor after state Attorney General Letitia James released a 168-page report that concluded Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, including nine current and former state staffers, breaking state and federal laws. Cuomo has denied any intentional wrongdoing.
In addition to the harassment claims lawmakers were considering whether the Cuomo administration covered up COVID-19 nursing-home deaths, provided relatives with virus testing before it was widely available, mishandled construction of the Mario Cuomo Bridge and misused public resources for a book on leadership.
“There needs to be closure on that,” Astorino said, “and those who helped him in these potential crimes need also be punished so it doesn’t happen again.”
Astorino said he also wants to see Albany’s ethics administration be restructured and for term limits to be enacted for lawmakers.
In his plan, Astorino proposes replacing the Joint Commission on Public Ethics or J-COPE, with a new independent commission whose bipartisan members would elect the chairperson. He proposes eliminating special voting rules which he said have historically thwarted the majority of the commission from conducting investigations. Astorino also proposed reforming rules of confidentiality to be the minimal necessary to ensure fairness and encourage whistleblowers, but not be used to cover up the coverups.
Astorino would combine this new commission with an independent inspector general, appointed for five years. While the inspector general would be appointed by the governor, the position would report to the bipartisan commission.
“If we’re going to have oversight, it should not be to the executive branch, it should be independent,” Astorino said.
“Albany’s history of corruption has festered because there has never been a truly independent inspector general or ethics administration,” he said.
As for term limits, Astorino proposes no more than two four-year terms for governor and all statewide elected officials, and no more than six two-year terms for state legislators.
“There is no reason someone should get elected to Albany and go there forever,” he said.
Hochul, a Democrat, has said she plans to run for re-election in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.