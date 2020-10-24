State Sen. Joseph A. Griffo said there are three basic blocks to his job in the state Legislature, which he hopes to highlight as he runs for re-election: constituent services, resource delivery and legislation itself.
He said he believes those building blocks are ranked in importance as listed, and he tried to focus on each with the attention and respect each task requires.
Sen. Griffo is running for his eighth term in office in New York’s 47th Senate District, and has been unopposed for the last five elections. Before he came to the state Senate, Sen. Griffo served as the mayor of Rome, Oneida County, from 1992 to 2003, then the Oneida County Executive from 2003 until he was elected to state Senate in 2006.
Sen. Griffo said he hadn’t considered running for state government until he was recruited to run.
“I was recruited, basically, to run for state Senate,” he said. “At the time, people came up to me and asked me to run. I deliberated, and ultimately decided to run.”
Since taking office, Sen. Griffo has sat on a number of committees in the Legislature, leading many of them. Most recently, he was elected by the Senate Republicans to serve as deputy minority leader, and took on the role of acting minority leader for several months in 2019. Despite serving as deputy, Sen. Griffo said he chose not to run for the leadership when the position came open.
“I chose not to run, but I continue to serve in my role as deputy minority leader,” he said. “I’m not certain I will want to continue in that role moving forward.”
Sen. Griffo said he’s always worked to sit on committees in Albany that are discussing issues relevant to his constituency.
“I always requested committees that I thought had an importance for our community, for example energy and telecommunications because of the Massena project,” he said.
He said he’s also served on the Corrections and Crime Committee because of the prisons in his district, and on the Higher Education Committee because of the colleges in his district.
He said he’s worked for many years to build a reliable and well-developed staff for his relatively large district, so he can be sure he’s hearing from his constituents and getting accurate input.
“I think we’ve done a very good job trying to help people who have issues with the state government,” he said.
Sen. Griffo said while he has seen a lot of focus on the Albany side of his job, he believes the most important part of the job is being in the community he serves.
“Everybody really associates the position with us being in the (state) capital, but the more important thing is when we’re here at home, dealing with any of the issues and concerns that occur within the community itself,” he said.
He said his district is incredibly large, and very diverse. The district stretches from the city of Utica in the south, up through Adirondack Park, includes the village of Potsdam, before reaching the Canadian border, where it includes the eastern side of Massena.
“You can fit Rhode Island, or Delaware even, inside the size of this Senate district,” Sen. Griffo said.
Because of that vastness, he said he’s seen a lot of success addressing local issues specifically, going town by town to improve people’s everyday lives.
“Whether libraries need assistance or local governments need help, like in Massena where the mayor is undertaking revitalization efforts, we work to provide the needed support,” Sen. Griffo said.
He said one of the issues he’s tried to tackle, with admittedly less success than he had hoped for, is government reform. Sen. Griffo said he’s a strong believer in term limits for all state elected officials.
“I can’t convince many of my colleagues that they should subscribe to that, but it doesn’t stop me from continuing to present the issue and try to focus on it and try to explain why I believe it’s an issue worthy of our consideration, and passage,” he said.
He said he’s made some progress, and convinced his fellow Senators to pass a rule in the Senate that limits legislative leaders to eight-year, or four-term, limits in power.
“I think that was a success, but I would like to see that as a statute, a law rather than a rule, and I would like to see it go further to limit all terms in office as well,” he said. He said his legislative plans for the future have been slightly altered by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the first thing on his agenda is to further the state’s recovery from it, both on a health and on an economic level.
“I always talk about life and livelihoods,” he said. “We have to make sure we’re protecting people, keeping them safe and then protect their livelihoods.”
Sen. Griffo said he believes any economic recovery is reliant on a stable public health landscape, where people are not afraid to go to work or to the store, and there’s negligible risk of catching or transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19.
He said a key part of that recovery is also reliant on the Legislature retaking its power from the governor. In the early days of the pandemic, the Legislature voted to give Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo sweeping executive powers, and Sen. Griffo said it’s time to take that power away.
“I have legislation there, it’s a bipartisan bill, that would basically say that the Legislature recognizes the governor’s constitutional authority in disaster declarations, but after 30 days the executive would have to submit to the Legislature for approval to continue the emergency declaration,” he said.
He said the state’s fiscal challenges will continue to plague the government in Albany if real solutions are not developed soon, and he said any solutions should have as little impact on the residents of the state as possible.
Sen. Griffo also said something needs to be done to stop what he called the “exodus” of people from the state. He said while the governor has blamed the weather for the number of people moving out of New York state, the real culprit is the business climate.
“People are leaving because they can’t afford to live in the state, they can’t afford to conduct business and be profitable anymore,” he said. “It’s imperative that we recognize that and do something about it.”
