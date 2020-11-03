State Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome, has won his uncontested run for re-election to the 47th State Senate District.
Sen. Griffo was first elected to the seat in 2006, and this marks his sixth uncontested win. He won with 82% of the votes counted by 11:30 p.m. on Election Day. At that point, 20% of districts were reporting, and 38% of all registered voter’s ballots had been counted.
While there are many more absentee ballots to be counted in the coming days, Sen. Griffo is assured to win.
Calling from his home, where he was watching results with his family, Sen. Griffo said he was honored to win re-election this year.
“I’m really humbled and honored to see that the people of the district have really expressed their support by their vote,” he said. “Regardless of whether there was an opponent or not, the affirmation, I was honored to receive that affirmation of confidence in the voters across the 47th District.”
Sen. Griffo said the first issue he wants to tackle when he returns to Albany is the coronavirus pandemic, both ensuring that therapeutic treatments and a vaccine are accessible to New Yorkers, and repairing the economic damage of the pandemic.
“I think this is still an extraordinary time, and I think the focus has to be on continuing to keep people safe and hopefully to navigate through the pandemic,” he said.
Sen. Griffo said the state’s fiscal challenges will continue to be a concern as well, and the state must not rely on new taxes to address those concerns.
