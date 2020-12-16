WATERTOWN — State Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome, wants to change how New York state awards its Electoral College votes.
New York state, like most other states, assigns Electoral College votes with a winner-take-all method, meaning whichever presidential candidate wins the highest percentage of the state’s popular vote gets all of its electoral votes.
Sen. Griffo on Wednesday announced a bill that would alter that system, and instead award electoral votes by congressional district.
Under Sen. Griffo’s proposal, two of the state’s electors would be deemed “at-large” electors and would vote for whichever candidate received the highest number of votes in the entire state. The remaining electors would each be assigned to represent one of the state’s congressional districts and would vote for whomever got the highest number of votes in that district.
A similar method of district-based electoral vote assignment is used in both Nebraska and Maine, although no state with as many congressional districts as New York uses such a method. New York has 27 congressional districts, while Nebraska has three and Maine has just two.
The proposed legislation would also address the issue of faithless electors — Electoral College voters who cast their ballots for someone other than the candidate who won the highest number of votes in their state or district.
Under Sen. Griffo’s bill, any elector who doesn’t present a ballot, presents an unmarked ballot, or presents a ballot marked for a candidate other than who they are required to vote for, will be immediately removed from the Electoral College and replaced by an elector chosen by a vote of the remaining electors.
Sen. Griffo said in a prepared statement Wednesday he expects this method of electoral vote assignment would ensure New York gets more attention during presidential elections and would give New Yorkers a sense that their votes count for more than they currently do.
“Unfortunately, New York is either ignored or taken for granted as the candidates instead fight over the few winner-take-all battleground states that historically have decided who is elected president,” Sen. Griffo said in his statement. “This legislation will make New York a relevant and potential battleground state due to its Electoral College numbers and will empower all New Yorkers by making their vote for president more significant.”
