LOWVILLE — The Harrisville Fire Department will receive $2,000 in county funds toward the purchase of a pumper truck.
After some debate in the Lewis County Board of Legislator’s meeting on Aug. 6, the payment resolution was approved in a 6-2 vote.
Two legislators said they were concerned that if the county gave $2,000 to one fire company for one pumper, all 12 fire departments would expect the same for truck purchases in the future and if a number of departments asked in one fiscal year, the impact on funds could be serious.
District 1 Legislator John Lehman, who represents the Harrisville area and introduced the resolution, suggested making a $2,000 payment every year to one fire department to help with equipment purchases on a rotating basis, noting that he believed that it would be a good public relations move.
The fire department, 14226 Church St., Harrisville, put a $244,000 down payment on the $326,000 pumper, with the remainder due upon delivery.
The request for county funding was “to defray the costs in order to continue to provide these vital services to a large portion of northern Lewis County,” according to the resolution.
The pumper is the first purchase being made under a five-year equipment purchase plan put in place for the volunteer department with the help of the towns of Diana and Pitcairn.
Two legislators, Bryan Moser, District 4, and Jerry King, District 10, voted against the measure. Mr. Lehman abstained.
The resolution passed 7 to 2.
How dare you? All the counties taxpayers money belongs to Carpinelli.
