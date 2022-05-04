WATERTOWN — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Board of Legislators voted down a measure that would have provided $880,000 to make repairs and renovations at the former call center building on Arsenal Street, in preparation for a Watertown Family YMCA community and aquatics center project.
With 13 of the 15 members present, the measure was rejected 11-4.
The legislators voting against the funding were Anthony J. Doldo, Republican representing the city of Watertown’s northwest quadrant; Robert W. Cantwell III, Republican representing the towns of Cape Vincent and Clayton; Allen T. Drake, Democrat representing the towns of Antwerp, Philadelphia, Theresa and parts of LeRay and Fort Drum; Philip N. Reed Sr., Republican representing the towns of Alexandria, Orleans and much of LeRay; James A. Nabywaniec, Republican representing parts of LeRay and Fort Drum; Patrick R. Jareo, Republican representing the towns of Hounsfield, Henderson and Ellisburg; Jeremiah J. Maxon, Republican representing the towns of Adams, Lorraine, Rodman and Worth; Corey Y. Grant, Republican representing the northeast part of the city of Watertown and the town of Pamelia; and Daniel R. McBride, Republican representing the town of Wilna and part of Fort Drum.
Legislators Scott A. Gray, Republican representing the southeast quadrant of the city of Watertown, and John D. Peck, Republican representing the town of Champion and part of Fort Drum, were not in attendance Tuesday. According to county attorney David J. Paulsen, absent members automatically vote no for every resolution brought to a vote during a meeting. Vote tallies represent the entire 15-member board, regardless of members’ attendance.
Mr. Gray was present for the Finance and Rules Committee meeting when this resolution was considered last week, and supported it then.
Mr. Doldo, whose district includes the planned YMCA project, said he voted no because he believes that the $880,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money that was to be used for this project could be better used — to address the local homelessness crisis or address mental health care in the county, for example.
That $880,000 would bring the county’s investment into the building to nearly $2 million, with $1 million already set aside from the county’s first American Rescue Plan Act disbursement late last year. That initial $1 million was used to remove PCB chemicals from the floor of the building, and the $880,000 requested in Tuesday’s resolution would have been used to restore the building to its prior state before the PCB remediation was conducted.
The restoration called for replacing the lower parts of all walls that had been removed, installing new electrical and mechanical services and restoring the building’s restrooms.
Voting in favor Tuesday were Robert D. Ferris, Republican representing the towns of Rutland and Watertown; Frances A. Calarco, Republican representing the southwest quadrant of the city of Watertown; Michael Montigelli, Republican representing parts of LeRay and Fort Drum; and board Chair William W. Johnson, Republican representing the towns of Lyme and Brownville.
Mr. Montigelli explained his vote, saying he believes it’s important that the county Industrial Development Agency, which owns the building, restore the site to a useful state so it can be sold, whether that’s to the YMCA for its project or another buyer.
“It seems reasonable to still put that money in, so I’m going to vote for it,” he said.
Mr. Ferris agreed with Mr. Montigelli, saying he could clearly see the benefit that the pool complex would have for the entirety of Jefferson County.
Now that the additional funding has been rejected, it’s unclear whether the Watertown Family YMCA board will vote to move forward with acquiring the building as is, or walk away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.