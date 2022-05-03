ALBANY — U.S. Rep Antonio Delgado was appointed to be New York’s latest lieutenant governor Tuesday.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she was appointing Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, Tuesday morning. The announcement comes after Hochul’s former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned shortly after he was indicted on federal charges related to campaign finance fraud.
“I am proud to appoint Antonio Delgado, an outstanding leader and public servant, as lieutenant governor of New York, and I look forward to working with him to usher in a new era of fairness, equity and prosperity for communities across the state,” Hochul said in a statement. “We share a belief in working together to get things done for New Yorkers, and Representative Delgado has an incredible record of doing just that in Congress. With Antonio Delgado by my side serving as lieutenant governor, we will both make history — and make a difference.”
In a Twitter post Monday afternoon, Benjamin announced he would formally remove himself from the ballot.
“I will sign the necessary paperwork to remove myself from the ballot,” Benjamin said in the post. “I am innocent of these unsubstantiated charges. However, I would be unable to serve under these circumstances. I want to thank all of my constituents and supporters for giving me the opportunity to serve.”
Delgado represents New York’s 19th Congressional District, which includes the Hudson Valley and Catskills. Delgado is Afro-Latino, the first person of color to represent upstate New York in Congress and a member of both the Black and Hispanic Congressional Caucuses.
“New Yorkers deserve a lieutenant governor who’s working day and night to make lives better for working people and their families,” Delgado said in a statement. “Upstate, downstate, doesn’t matter. We all want the same things, security, family, and opportunity. The key is to listen to New Yorkers from all walks of life and then be their voice to get the job done.”
Delgado grew up in Schenectady and lives in Rhinebeck with his wife, Lacey, and their twin eight-year-old sons, Maxwell and Coltrane. He attended Colgate University and earned a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford. He then he received a law degree from Harvard Law School, where he met his wife. He lived in New York City for several years working as a young lawyer.
Delgado was first elected to Congress in 2018. He is the chairman of the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy and Credit, and he serves on the House Small Business and Transportation and Infrastructure Committees. According to Hochul’s announcement, Delgado has had 18 bills signed into law by presidents of both parties and he has passed critical reforms, including the Strengthening Financial Aid for Students Act, and the Improving Benefits for Underserved Veterans Act, Direct Support for Communities Act and the Small Business Relief Accessibility Act. Delgado has held more than 60 town halls over his two terms in office across all 11 counties in the 19th District.
The New York State Democratic Party appointed Delgado to serve as its nominee for lieutenant governor. According to the party’s announcement Delgado received unanimous support from the Committee to Fill Vacancies during a meeting held early Tuesday morning, which will put the congressman on the Democratic ballot for the June 28 primary.
“This ticket has what it takes to carry Democrats through November and build a stronger state for all New Yorkers,” New York State Democratic Committee Chairman Jay Jacobs said in a statement. “Congressman Delgado is an incredibly strong addition to a history-making Democratic ticket that reflects the diversity of our state. Together, Gov. Hochul and Congressman Delgado will lead New York to a brighter future.”
Delgado won a competitive primary in 2018 and two general elections in New York’s 19th Congressional district, changing the district from red to blue.
“I am honored to serve as the New York Democratic Party’s nominee for lieutenant governor,” Delgado said in a statement. “I was born and raised in New York on the values of hard work, discipline and passion for service and am incredibly proud to have the opportunity to represent this great state and get things done for New Yorkers.”
As a member of Congress, Delgado has worked to improve access to affordable health care, defend reproductive rights, support small businesses and local farms, and expand access to broadband.
“Having won competitive primary and general elections for Congress, Representative Antonio Delgado is a battle-tested campaigner who has the experience to serve New Yorkers and the work ethic to get our party’s message out to voters, unite communities, and lift up Democratic candidates statewide,” Hochul said in a statement from the Democratic Party. “Congressman Delgado has a proven track record of delivering results for working families, from expanding access to affordable health care, delivering relief for small businesses, and improving public safety in our communities. I know he will work tirelessly on behalf of every New Yorker.”
Check back for more on this developing story.
