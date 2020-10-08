WATERTOWN — Are you registered to vote? Well procrastinators, you’re in luck. It’s not too late, as Friday is the registration deadline in New York state.
Those who have not yet registered to vote have until the end of the business day Friday to complete a registration form online, by mail or in person in order to be eligible to cast a ballot on Nov. 3.
New Yorkers have a number of options when it comes to registering to vote. In any county, someone interested in voting can walk into their local Board of Elections office, fill out a registration form and hand it in.
Registrants should have their New York state license or their social security number on hand when registering — either is accepted as a form of identification. If a registrant does not know or have their license number or social security number, they may use another valid photo ID, a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or government check. For those alternative forms of identification, the registrant should include a copy of the document with their registration.
In Jefferson County, the Board of Elections has a table set up in the food court inside the Salmon Run Mall. Staff will be available from 3 to 7 p.m. to register people in person.
Jefferson County residents can also visit votejefferson.com and download a voter registration form to print at home. As long as the form is postmarked for Oct. 9, it will be accepted and entered for this year’s election.
The Jefferson County Board of Elections address is 175 Arsenal St., Fourth Floor, Watertown, NY 13601.
In St. Lawrence County, the Board of Elections website, slawco.org/departments/BoardofElections, has a forms link on its left side. The voter registration form is at the bottom of that page.
Residents can mail or turn in their forms in person to the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections offices, at 80 Route 310, Canton, NY 13617.
The Lewis County Board of Elections does not have a registration form available on its website, but all voter registration forms are standard across New York state, so Lewis County residents can get their form from any other New York state county website that has a downloadable file.
Lewis County residents mailing their registration form in should send it to 7660 North State St., Lowville, NY 13367. Those submitting their forms in person should go to 7550 South State St., Lowville.
Any New York state resident can also register to vote online through the state Department of Motor Vehicles website at wdt.me/DMV_Vote. That application form requires the applicant to have a valid New York state license and will ask for both the ID and document numbers from it, as well as current ZIP code, date of birth, email address and the last four digits of the registrants social security number.
