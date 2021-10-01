WATERTOWN — An injury to a state fire academy recruit that left him with a fractured arm is raising eyebrows among the firefighting community.
The recruit from the DeWitt Fire Department, near Syracuse, was injured at the state Academy of Fire Science during his third week of training, which is commonly known as “Hell Week.”
He was a member of the first class at the academy since the death of Watertown firefighter Peyton L.S. Morse, 21, who had a medical emergency at the academy on March 3, and died nine days later in a Sayre, Pa., hospital.
The violent crimes unit with state police Troop E, based in Canandaigua, has been assigned to investigate Mr. Morse’s death. The unit investigates assaults, homicides and other serious crimes.
While he realizes that firefighting and its training can be hazardous, Watertown Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman hopes that state officials take the injured recruit’s situation seriously.
“The recent injury definitely deepens my concerns about what’s going on at the academy,” Chief Timerman said.
The young firefighter’s parents, David M. and Stacy L. Morse, believe their son’s death could have been prevented, accusing instructors of creating a culture of hazing rather than emphasizing teaching about firefighting.
On Friday, DeWitt Fire Chief Jason C. Green confirmed one of his recruits was injured during training at the fire academy in Montour Falls, near Watkins Glen. Citing an ongoing investigation, he said he couldn’t discuss the incident or the recruit’s specific injuries.
“We’ll work with the fire academy to find solutions or if they need to be fixed,” Chief Green said. “All the problems have to be fixed or addressed.”
The unidentified firefighter was among recruits who were simulating an incident in which they had to jump out of window and escape down a ladder, sources said. Recruits were getting hooked on to the ladder during the training exercise, so an instructor turned the ladder upside down to prevent that from happening, they said.
The DeWitt recruit got entangled with the ladder and fell.
DeWitt fire officials and the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control, which oversees the fire academy, are conducting investigations into what happened.
Investigators have not yet verified whether the instructor had the ladder turned upside down.
The recruit was forced to drop out of the 11-week training because of his injury and will have to resume where he left off to become a firefighter, Chief Green said.
“He’ll make a full recovery and we look forward to getting him on a rig,” he said.
Two other DeWitt recruits remain in training at the academy, now going into its eighth week.
Fire department officials across the state have become increasingly concerned about the training recruits receive at the academy. Fire departments in Monroe County have decided not to send recruits and have instead put together a training class of their own.
The latest class at the academy began with 43 recruits back in August, said retired Watertown Chief Dale C. Herman, who has been an instructor at the academy for many years.
He said that he heard three recruits dropped out of the training since it began, but does not know why they did not continue.
Since the class began in August, Chief Green said many departments have been more attentive to what is going on at the academy, sometimes visiting it, talking to each other and communicating with the academy’s administration.
“We’re keeping a close eye on it,” he said.
Mr. Morse’s medical emergency happened while he was using a Self Contained Breathing Apparatus — or SCBA — during training. It’s been determined that the breathing apparatus was in proper working order.
Mr. and Mrs. Morse have said their son called for help and that he couldn’t breathe, but instructors waited too long to come to his aid until he was unresponsive.
The Bradford County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death was an anoxic brain injury, or lack of oxygen to the brain, cardiac arrest and consequences of physical exertion while using the breathing apparatus.
The parents are convinced that their son was in excellent health. They think the cardiac arrest occurred as the result of not getting help in time.
They believe that something “external” was the cause of his death.
Chief Timerman and the parents have expressed that they are also not confident in the investigation being conducted by the state Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau. PESH enforces safety standards in the state.
