WATERTOWN — The city’s Planning Department is looking for more public input on its proposed $1.6 million streetscape project that’s designed to create a more walkable environment downtown.
The city is inviting residents and stakeholders to complete an online survey to provide feedback on the proposed improvements along the bulk of Court Street, the 200 block of Coffeen Street, the 200 block of Franklin Street and a makeover of Lachenauer Plaza.
To complete the project, the city is using $1.6 million in funding from the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award it received in 2017.
The goal of the project is to increase pedestrian comfort and safety within the project footprint and create a more walkable downtown.
Plans call for installing bicycle lanes, widening sidewalks, improved lighting and crosswalk enhancements such as brick pavers.
The project also includes protecting the Governor Roswell P. Flower Monument on lower Washington Street.
The survey, which launched earlier this week and will remain live through Oct. 1, is available at the following link: wdt.me/StreetSurvey1021
Those interested can also participate by scrolling to “Latest City News” at watertown-ny.gov, where the survey link is posted under “DRI Streetscape Project Survey.”
