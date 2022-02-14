LOWVILLE — The state Department of Environmental Conservation is encouraging individuals and municipalities alike to embrace and grow the power of trees through give-away and grant programs.
Through the Trees for Tribs program of the Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery, private landowners or organizations that manage at least 50 feet of land along a creek, stream, river, tributary or lake can receive a bag of 25 tree and shrub seedlings to plant.
“The program’s goal is to plant trees and shrubs along streams to create a forested riparian (streamside) buffer that helps decrease erosion, reduce flooding damage, improve wildlife and stream habitat and protect water quality,” states the Trees for Tribs website.
Buffer Bag seedlings must be planted along the banks of a creek, stream, river or lake, or within a floodplain, and there can’t be a road, ditch or other man-made constructs between the water and the seedlings.
Trees for Tribs cautions those applying that the 1- to 2-foot seedlings may not be what some people are expecting.
“This year’s species are wetland rose, pussy willow, ninebark, winterberry, and red oak,” the group’s news release said, “Please note that bare-root trees do not come with soil around their roots, they may even appear as “just twigs with roots,” but with a bit of care they will grow to be tall and mighty!”
Program participants are required to send pictures of the area where the seedlings are planted and agree to continue to care for the seedlings for the years it take them to be well established.
Anyone who has received and planted seedlings through the program in the past is encouraged to do so again “to continue to grow their stream buffer,” according to information provided by the DEC.
Buffer in a Bag kits will be sent to approved applicants from late April until early May.
A new conservation program announced by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul at the end of January is the Community Forest Conservation Grant, giving local governments a funding opportunity to help them buy private land to be used as a “community forest” or to help the private landowners buy a conservation easement for the same purpose.
“Community forests are meant to build local ownership of forests, participation in forest land management and encourage residents to enjoy local forests and increase connection to forest benefits,” according to a slide show and webinar on the project supplied by the DEC which is administering the program.
To be eligible, a parcel must be at least 10 continuous acres with 75% forest coverage and whether the municipality purchases the land or a landowner is assisted with a conservation easement that will make it impossible to subdivide or develop the property, the new community forest must be accessible to the public.
The new forests created in the program must also not allow mining, dumping of waste, trash or debris; allow no structures or paved roads or trails installed; and only non-motorized recreation except for people with disabilities.
Properties with more than 25 acres are expected to have a plan for forest management.
Grants will be between $50,000 and $300,000 in the first $1 million round, with a 10% cash match and can be used for the purchase price, appraisal, survey, boundary line marking, title search, owner’s title insurance, tax service, seller’s prepaid taxes, recording fees and attorney’s fees.
Although applications for the grants are not due until 2 p.m. on April 13, “applicants are strongly encouraged to submit their applications well in advance of the application deadline,” the program’s web page states.
The “questions and answer” period will close on March 30 and the final awards are expected to be announced at the end of July.
For more information including the online links for the slide show, webinar and online application, go to www.dec.ny.gov or email program coordinator Molly Hassett at molly.hassett@dec.ny.gov.
Buffer in a bag applications are being welcomed until 3 p.m. on April 11 by downloading the application or applying online, both of which can be accessed on the Trees for Tribs page on the DEC’s website or calling the Trees for Tribs program at the Saratoga Nursery at 518-402-9405.
