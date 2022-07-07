WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency held off approving a final lease agreement on Thursday for the Watertown Family YMCA’s downtown project until it can tie up a few loose ends.
The JCIDA board agreed to delay the 30-year lease agreement with the YMCA for the $27.5 million community and aquatics center in a former call center at 148 Arsenal St.
“We’re taking care of everything with one agreement,” said David J. Zembiec, CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development.
The new center will feature a natatorium complete with a six-lane lap pool and adjacent recreational pool, multi-sport courts, indoor track, wellness center, classrooms and child watch facilities.
The JCIDA is waiting to receive the final financial structure from the YMCA, which is still working on putting together the terms of its loan for the project.
The JCIDA also needs to acquire some city-owned land before construction can start on a pool that will be located at the front of the 89,000-square-foot building.
The hope is to get that work done before winter, Mr. Zembiec said.
The YMCA also needs to arrange for an easement with Washington Street Properties, which owns part of the building, for the space that will be used as a required emergency stairwell.
Work on the exterior of the building and upgrades to its sprinkler system have already begun.
A special JCIDA board meeting might be scheduled for July 19 to sign the final lease agreement with the YMCA.
If that happens, the YMCA will start construction on the pool area and a groundbreaking will be held.
The project is expected to be completed in November 2023.
The YMCA is applying for state tax credits and seeking other grant funding.
In partnership with the JCIDA, the project obtained a $9 million Department of Defense grant and funding from other sources.
