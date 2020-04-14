WATERTOWN — Robert D. Simpson still hopes that the 203rd version of the Jefferson County Fair happens.
The fair president hasn’t given up that the fair will be held this July. He’s waiting to hear whether the state lifts a ban of gatherings caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s up to the politicians,” he said Tuesday.
All the planning has been done for the fair scheduled for July 7 through July 12 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. Reithoffer Shows would be back to handle the midway. And all the entertainment has been arranged.
Mr. Simpson was on a teleconference call on Thursday with the New York State Association of Fairs. At this point, the state association said all the fairs — including St. Lawrence and Lewis counties — in the state are going on as scheduled, unless the state ends up saying no, Mr. Simpson said.
“We’ve got 12 weeks or so to find out,” he said.
The Jefferson County fair is billed as the longest consecutively-running fair in the nation.
The fair is still looking for vendors to set up booths at the event.
Several other local summer events have already canceled, including the July Fourth concert in Thompson Park, the Dairy Parade and the first two block parties along Public Square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.