WATERTOWN — Longtime Jefferson County Legislator Carolyn D. Fitzpatrick, the only woman ever to serve as county chair, died unexpectedly at her home.
Mrs. Fitzpatrick was found Sunday by members of the county board of legislators after they had not heard from her in a couple of days.
She was 70.
In 2000, Mrs. Fitzpatrick was elected to the Jefferson County Board of Legislators and she was elected as the first woman elected as chairwoman ten years later. She remains the longest board chair after deciding not to serve another term in 2016.
Current chairman Scott A. Gray, who succeeded her that year, said she was always there to give advice to her colleagues on the board. He also worked closely with her while serving as her finance chairman.
They had known each other for about 38 years.
“She always knew what to say and what to do,” he said. “She served the people of Jefferson County well.”
Before becoming a county leader, Mrs. Fitzpatrick worked as the chief of staff for Assemblyman H. Robert Nortz, who gave her the nickname “Coach.”
“Everyone in local political circles knew her as coach,” he said.
For years, former City Councilwoman Roxanne M. Burns, who is now the county’s real property tax director, were two of the few women who served as local elected officials.
They worked together on transferring the Watertown International Airport near Dexter from the city to the county.
But they were close friends as well.
Mrs. Fitzpatrick often showed her maternal side while serving in county government. She particularly remembered a gathering at her friend’s cottage in Sackets Harbor in which Ms. Burns young son, Dane, was bored during the barbecue.
“I went inside and she was giving him apple with peanut butter,” Ms. Burns recalled. “It was the first time he had apples dipped in peanut butter and it’s still his favorite.”
When she heard the news, Ms. Burns hurried over to her friend’s house, where a small group of county legislators and county officials had gathered.
“I went over because I didn’t want to believe it,” she said. “I wanted it to be a mistake.”
Mrs. Fitzpatrick, who in recent years took care of her husband, Jim, was active at St. Patrick’s Church. It’s particularly sad that her friend died when she was unable to go to church for Easter because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr. Gray said that his friend helped families prepare for funerals at the church.
And now all of her friends will not be able to say goodbye to her during a public funeral.
“She served to help take of families and the irony is her family can’t have her funeral,” he said.
In 2015, Mrs. Fitzpatrick became the 25th recipient of the Chamber of Commerce’s Athena Award, chosen because of how hard she’s worked to help women in Jefferson County to reach their full potential. Past recipients surprised her with the honor.
“This is very important to me — they’re my friends, are women I’ve worked with, women I’ve associated with, had fun with and had wine with, but never did I think they would pull a big trick like this on me,” Mrs. Fitzpatrick said. “I’m very honored, I’m very humbled and I’m very proud.”
Mrs. Fitzpatrick was a founding member of the Women’s Center of Jefferson County, a precursor of the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County.
She also was involved in the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, Watertown Center for Business and Industry, Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization, Youth Court of Jefferson County Advisory Council and the Jefferson and St. Lawrence County League of Women Voters.
