John Peck

Legislator John D. Peck at a Jefferson County Legislature meeting in 2021. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Board of Legislators has approved a measure that could help keep future tax rates stable.

On Tuesday, legislators approved a resolution committing $6 million to a special fund for contingencies and tax stabilization. The fund, which has been a subject of discussion since the fall, can only be used by a direct act of the board, and is meant to stand as a separate “savings account” for the county to rely on when necessary.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.