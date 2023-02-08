WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Board of Legislators has approved a measure that could help keep future tax rates stable.
On Tuesday, legislators approved a resolution committing $6 million to a special fund for contingencies and tax stabilization. The fund, which has been a subject of discussion since the fall, can only be used by a direct act of the board, and is meant to stand as a separate “savings account” for the county to rely on when necessary.
According to Legislator John D. Peck, R-Carthage, who voted to support the measure, the money is intended to be an isolated account used only when necessary.
“It’s a separate account to add some more cushion to the overall budget, to protect the overall general welfare of the community,” he said.
The money will be relied upon when the county may need to balance the annual budget. Typically, an increase in costs at the county level leads to an increase in the county’s property tax rate, which is the only funding source the county government is able to directly control. Now, the county legislature has the option to tap into this $6 million fund, if other ways to balance the budget aren’t available.
“It’s a buffering, savings mechanism to be able to offset any dramatic shifts in revenue or expenses,” Mr. Peck said.
Typically, a county government would rely on fund balance money, which is money that was budgeted for specific uses but left unspent, to close gaps in a budget. Jefferson County had about $50 million in unassigned fund balance as of late last year, which is more than the county typically plans to have saved. But with inflation increasing costs for the county’s operations, and a possible cut to state funding for Medicaid, officials are concerned that Jefferson County may not have such a large pot of savings to rely on.
“Considering some of the obstacles we see coming down the road, potentially with something like the economy that may not last as long or be as solid as it has been, in terms of recession,” County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III said. “Then, ironically, there was an announcement from the Governor about the budget, and there may be a $2.5 million hit to the Medicaid program which we’re funding, which was not on the radar screen initially. That is a good example of something we may have to contend with in the fall, whether it goes forward.”
Mr. Hagemann said officials initially planned to put about $4 million into this contingency and tax stabilization account, but decided with the economic and budgetary forecasts that a higher number was more appropriate.
The measure passed Tuesday night with 12 yes votes and three absences, which are counted as “no” votes. The seat occupied by former legislator, now Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, for District 13 remains unfilled. Board Chair William W. Johnson, R-Chaumont, reported that there has been no concrete nomination from the Jefferson County Republican Committee, although efforts to recruit a nominee continue.
