WATERTOWN — A proposal for a summer resort on the St. Lawrence River failed to clear a major hurdle on Tuesday.
After a marathon meeting, the Jefferson County Planning Board recommended denying site plan approval for local real estate developer Jake Johnson to operate a summer resort on Sport Island and two other islands in the town of Alexandria, a few hundred feet from the Canadian border.
The county planning board voted 6-0 to recommend that the project not go forward.
While the proposal is not dead, it does face a difficult path to proceed.
The project will now go back to the Alexandria Town Planning Board for its consideration.
With the county board’s action on Tuesday, the six-member Alexandria planning board will need a super majority of four votes to proceed.
Mr. Johnson, who acquired Sport Island in 2019 for $1.25 million, could not be reached for comment afterward. County planning board members met virtually for three hours and discussed the impact the project would have on the islands.
“This is as remote and beautiful area as possible,” said islander Wilson Kerr, whose family owns a single-family summer home on one of the islands.
The resort would consist of a 10-bed mansion and 14 other beds in five single-family houses on the three islands. The proposal also calls for creating a pair of 110-foot docks with 30 slips.
The resort would include a tiki bar and an event venue for weddings, family reunions and corporate meetings.
Ten residents of nearby islands spoke during Tuesday’s meeting in opposition of the project.
They contended that the resort would change the character of the islands, expressing concerns that it would be a commercial venture in a serene area of the Thousand Islands.
They were worried about noise, boat traffic, the number of guests the resort would accommodate and the type of events held there.
Islander Eli Smith said he is worried about guests dumping waste into the river from their boats and the impact it would have on snorkeling and diving near the islands.
Stressing that the islands are a neighborhood, attorney Robert J. Slye, who is representing the group of islanders, said neighbors would be sharing the St. Lawrence River with the resort.
“They would all share the same front yard,” he said.
During the lengthy discussion, planning board members wrestled over what to do.
While resorts are allowed in the town, it wasn’t clear whether the board could put restrictions on the resort, citing its location on a series of remote islands.
In the end, however, it was the fact that none of the neighbors were in favor of the project, they said.
Before Tuesday’s meeting, about 30 residents provided negative comments about the project to the county planning department.
Their seasonal homes have been owned by their families for generations.
The project was presented to the town planning board during a June 13 “preempt meeting” to outline what Mr. Johnson is proposing.
Alexandria planners will hold a public hearing on the project on July 18.
