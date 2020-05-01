WATERTOWN — City and Jefferson County officials finally met on Friday morning to hash out a proposed change in the way its 911 county dispatchers handle emergency medical calls for the city’s Fire Department.
Twice county officials canceled the meeting this week, including on Thursday when they said they wanted only staff and not elected officials to attend.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Lisa Ruggiero planned on attending the Thursday meeting.
After the meeting on Friday, city and county officials both described the two-hour meeting as productive. Representatives from Guilfoyle Ambulance also attended.
Joseph Plummer, the county’s director of fire and emergency management, said the meeting clarified what the city wants to do and what the dispatch system can do.
“It was productive for all parties,” he said.
Fire Chief Matthew Timerman, county Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III and Mr. Plummer referred questions about what was discussed to City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, who said he has to report to the City Council the results of the meeting.
No decisions were made, he said.
By a 3-2 vote, council members last week passed a resolution that would result in the fire department not always joining Guilfoyle Ambulance on emergency calls.
Under the change, county dispatchers would follow Emergency Management Dispatch protocol to ask a caller a series of questions before determining the level of response.
Dispatchers automatically send out either the rescue truck or a fire engine, whichever is closest to the scene.
Only the rescue truck would go out on the most serious of calls, but only once a dispatcher decides it should go.
It will be up to Mr. Plummer to determine whether the county’s dispatchers can handle the change and that it won’t cost the county any more money to make the switch.
Mayor Smith, who proposed the resolution earlier this month, said he has always thought that too many city Fire Department vehicles respond to emergency medical service calls.
He contended that city medical calls were not handled by protocol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.