WATERTOWN — The Boards of Elections of Jefferson and Lewis counties both certified the results of the Nov. 3 general election Friday, after weeks of absentee ballot counting and recanvassing all ballots.
St. Lawrence County certified its results Thursday. The complete tri-county results turned out to be very similar to the initial, in-person vote tallies released after polls closed on Election Day.
In Jefferson County, 44,129 people voted in total, or 73% of the registered active voter base of 59,877 people. That’s a significant increase from 2016, when 38,613 people voted in the presidential election.
In Lewis County, 13,036 people voted, or 75% of the registered active voter base of 17,232 people. That’s another increase from the 2016 turnout, when 11,455 people voted.
That’s in line with St. Lawrence County’s voter turnout, where 45,267 people, or 73% of the 61,845 active voters registered in the county, cast their ballots this year.
In Jefferson County, President Donald J. Trump finished 19 points ahead of President-elect Joseph R. Biden in their race for the presidency, with Mr. Trump receiving 58% of the total vote to Mr. Biden’s 39%.
Third-party candidates carried only 2% of the total vote. There were five write-in votes, three for Brian Carrol and four for Kanye West.
In Lewis County, Mr. Trump also finished ahead of Mr. Biden, with 68% of the vote to Mr. Biden’s 29%, putting Mr. Trump ahead by nearly 40 points in that county. Only 0.9% of voters cast their ballots for third-party candidates.
In Jefferson County, Republican incumbent Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, finished ahead in her race for New York’s 21st Congressional District against Democratic candidate Tedra L. Cobb. Rep. Stefanik came away with 68% of the vote, to Ms. Cobb’s 35%.
In Lewis County, Rep. Stefanik finished with 72% of the vote, to Ms. Cobb’s 26%.
Despite the significant number of absentee ballots that remained to be counted on election night, Rep. Stefanik’s lead over Ms. Cobb’s was significant enough that the congresswoman was able to declare victory before midnight. Across the NY-21 district, multiple counties still need to certify their election results.
In Jefferson County, Lowville attorney Michael F. Young finished ahead in his run for election to the state Supreme Court 5th Judicial District. He had 55.9% of all votes cast in that contest, compared to Syracuse Judge Rory A. McMahon’s 36.7%.
Mr. Young got 65.5% of the vote in his native Lewis County, to Judge McMahon’s 27.5%.
In Jefferson County, voters also had the contested race for the 116th state Assembly District on their ballot. Out of 26,930 ballots in that race, Republican incumbent Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk finished ahead with 65% of the vote, far ahead of his Democratic challenger, Waddington Town Supervisor Alex V. Hammond, who finished with 31% of the vote. Mr. Walczyk declared victory on election night, after Mr. Hammond called him to concede at about 1 a.m.
Some Jefferson County voters also had the race for the 120th state Assembly District on their ballots. In that race, incumbent Republican William A. Barclay, who is also the minority leader in the Assembly, finished with 74.5% of the 1,655 ballots cast in the county. Democratic challenger Gail Tosh carried only 21% of that vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.