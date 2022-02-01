The latest redistricting proposals are in for the New York Assembly and Senate districts.
Released late Monday night, the maps show that the north country’s lines are likely to remain similar to their current configurations, with some key exceptions.
None of the region’s elected officials offered comments about the proposed changes when reached Tuesday.
For the Assembly, the biggest changes come for Lewis and St. Lawrence County voters. The 118th Assembly District, currently held by Assemblyman Robert J. Smullen, R-Meco, would no longer contain any of St. Lawrence County. The 117th District, held by Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, would lose the southern Jefferson County towns of Henderson and Adams, but pick up all of eastern St. Lawrence County, including the sliver currently in the 115th District.
The 116th District, currently held by Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, will remain largely the same, covering the St. Lawrence River shoreline in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties. The district, which currently ends just outside the city of Watertown, would pick up the towns of Henderson and Adams from the 117th District. The town of Ellisburg at the far southern end of Jefferson County would remain in the 120th District, currently held by Assembly Minority Leader William A. Barclay, R-Pulaski.
Changes for the north country’s state Senate districts are much more wide-ranging than the Assembly changes. The region is currently shared between four Senate districts, which are all longer north-to-south than they are wide east-to-west. In the new proposal, the region would be shared between just two districts that are nearly as long as they are wide.
The 48th Senate District, currently held by Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, would expand to cover all of Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, where it currently only holds a sliver. It would also pick up all of Lewis and Franklin counties, and a large portion of Herkimer County.
On the western side of the region, District 45 currently represented by Sen. Daniel G. Stec, R-Queensbury, will lose the portion of St. Lawrence County it currently contains, as well as all of Franklin County, although it will retain Clinton County at the north. Farther south, District 45 will pick up all of Hamilton and Fulton counties, as well as the northern and eastern portions of Saratoga County. It will extend farther south of Schuylerville, down to Mechanicsville and Eagle Bridge.
The maps released Monday night are only drafts, and will go before state Legislature committees Wednesday, where they could be altered before they’re put up for a full vote. The maps will then go to Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, who can amend or veto the plans before signing them into law. State Republicans also have pledged to sue over maps that show signs of gerrymandering.
