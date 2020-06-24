Tuesday was the last day for Democratic voters in New York to cast their ballots for the presidential primary elections, in-person or through the mail.
In Jefferson County, former Vice President Joe Biden finished the night with 598 votes, 66 percent of the in-person votes cast. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders followed with 200 votes, 22 percent of in-person votes. Coming in third was former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, with 32 votes, only 3.5 percent of the ballots cast.
In Lewis County, Biden also was the winner, with 145 total votes cast, which is 61 percent of the day’s vote. Sanders came in second with 53 votes, 22 percent of the in-person vote. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren finished third in the county, with 14 votes.
In St. Lawrence County, Biden finished the night with 1,054 votes, 59 percent of the day’s total. Sanders finished with 424 ballots cast, 24 percent of the day’s vote. Buttigieg finished third, with 75 votes, 4.25 percent of the in-person vote.
In Jefferson County, 922 ballots were cast in person, and 2,409 absentee ballots were received by election day.
In Lewis County a total of 244 in-person ballots were cast. Officials could not be reached by press time for the number of absentee ballots received.
In St. Lawrence County, 1,952 ballots were cast in person for the Democratic primary, and 3,429 were cast in the primary races for county court judge between Nicole Duvé and Greg Storie. In total, 5,381 in-person ballots were cast for the county, and 5,229 absentee ballots were received by election day.
As long as an absentee ballot was postmarked by election day, it can be received up to June 30 and counted. The count will start on July 1, after the county and state boards of elections finish verifying that each voter submitted only one ballot.
“We want to make sure that the voter who votes here doesn’t also vote in Lewis County, for example,” said Babette M. Hall, Jefferson County’s Democratic election commissioner.
As a result of the high number of absentee ballots cast across the state, the final results will not be available until next week.
Biden won the night across the state, and his victory was called almost immediately after the polls closed. As the former vice president had already secured the requisite 1,991 delegates in early June, Tuesday’s election was more of a formality than anything else.
However, Sanders was still on the ticket formally and has been collecting delegates in order to have a say in the upcoming Democratic convention, scheduled for mid-August.
