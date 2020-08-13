A U.S. District judge dismissed a suit Tuesday challenging the constitutionality of New York’s legally required quarantine for travelers from states with a high coronavirus infection rate.
U.S. District Judge David N. Hurd, Utica, ruled Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s June 25 executive order requiring travelers from 31 states — well over half of the country — Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands does not violate a citizen’s constitutional right to travel.
Plantiff Cynthia Page filed the suit against the governor and state Department of Health Commission Dr. Howard A. Zucker on July 1.
The states including in the travel advisory are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.
Gov. Cuomo, D-N.Y., and Govs. Philip D. Murphy, D-N.J. and Ned M. Lamont, D-Conn., imposed a tri-state order at midnight June 25 mandating a 14-day self-quarantine for travelers who arrive in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut from states with more than a 10 percent positive coronavirus test rate, or a positive test rating higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day average. Weekly calculations are completed Monday nights and the list is updated Tuesday morning.
This story will be updated as more details becomes available.
Of course a liberal judge appointed by Bill Clinton would say that his fellow Democrat, Andy C. is AOK!
