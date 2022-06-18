WATERTOWN — City Manager Kenneth A. Mix has had a connection with Thompson Park ever since s…
WATERTOWN — Starting a more than weeklong project on Thursday, Brian R. Percy sat perched a couple of stories above the ground in Thompson Park operating a Prentice log loader.
The loader, fitted with a claw, grabbed pesky underbrush, picked it up and placed it in the back of a dump truck.
Back on the ground, another employee of B&R Tree Experts, Black River, maneuvered a Bobcat, equipped with a Fecon head on it, as it placed smaller debris in an industrial chipper. Two other employees with chain saws also helped out with the project.
Within three hours, the four B&R tree experts removed about an acre of European buckthorn, clearing out an area near the Gotham Street entrance that will be used by park-goers in the near future.
“We don’t mess around,” Mr. Percy said. “We get in and get out.”
Over the next week or so, the company will remove about 11 acres of buckthorn, an invasive species that has gobbled up lawns in the historic city park for decades.
It’s part of the city’s ongoing efforts to make the park “more accessible and more usable,” according to City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, the city’s resident Thompson Park expert.
After the work is done, Mr. Mix, who’s spearheading the improvements, envisions adding picnic tables to the cleared space or creating a disc golf course, an amenity that park enthusiasts have requested in recent years.
While the heavy equipment will remove gobs of buckthorn quickly, other park improvements began four years ago.
In 2018, volunteers and members of the Friends of Thompson Park, a group dedicated to the 355-acre park, started gathering one Saturday a month in the summer months and into the fall to work on Thompson Park’s trail system.
“They’ve done a lot of work,” Mr. Mix said.
Over the past 20 years, mountain bikers have created a series of trails around the park.
But many of the trails that snake around the park have been covered by the invasive species. Others have disappeared after years of neglect, Mr. Mix said.
The improvements began with volunteers using tools to remove brush by hand to widen trails, create new ones and reopen underutilized portions of the park.
They dragged out the debris, where it was picked up by public works crews and carted away.
Park enthusiasts were back at work on Saturday placing wood chips on some of those improved trails.
During the past few years, Walter Zabriskie, who has lived in Watertown for 40 years, has participated in about a half dozen of the Saturday volunteer efforts.
“We love the park,” he said. “We think it’s the best thing about Watertown.”
On a recent humid day, Mr. Mix took a reporter on a hike through a trail off West End Drive, near the Gotham Street entrance.
Across the road from the West End Drive Overlook, the trail entrance has been marked by logs on either side. The trail quickly narrows. Only one person can hike on it at a time.
It meanders past Goose Pond, a depressed water area on the left, and the Watertown Golf Club on the other side. It loops around and comes back out to the overlook.
“I know people who have lived here 30 years and don’t know this is here,” Mr. Mix said.
He’s hoping to change that with the ongoing improvements.
“It will increase more access for more people,” he said.
But he’s ready for criticism from people who mistakenly think the underbrush was part of the original concept of the historic park.
“This is good for the long run for the park,” he said, stressing it will increase access.
He’s also concerned that special interest groups and individuals will not like that other people will be coming into the park to take advantage of the improved amenities.
But Mr. Mix stressed that they “should be respectful” that Thompson Park is for everyone.
The historic park was designed in the early 20th century by John and Frederick Law Olmsted Jr., sons of Frederick Law Olmsted, who designed New York City’s Central Park and many other parks throughout the United States.
Most of the activity in the park now centers around 15 to 20 acres, where the newly renovated pool, splash pad, 10th Mountain Division monument, tennis courts, playground and Zoo New York attract residents, especially on bustling weekends.
The improved trails and green spaces are more in line with what was intended for the Olmsted park decades ago, Mr. Mix said.
Last year was the first time that B&R worked in the park. The company was able to do a lot of work in just a day.
That led to the City Council deciding to set aside $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to bring B&R back this year. The company successfully submitted a $36,774 bid to get the job.
B&R is removing buckthorn — or Rhamnus cathartica by the scientific name — and other invasive species, such as bittersweet and honeysuckle, that prohibits native trees and shrubbery from growing, said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director.
Needing sunlight to grow, the invasive plants have overtaken many of the park’s once pastoral lawns and woodland edges, Mr. Lumbis said.
The buckthorn and other invasive plants have created dense multi-acre thickets that discourage and prevent regeneration of native plants and tree species, he said. It also makes it difficult for park crews to mow grass.
Large areas of invasive plants, located below the overlook along West End Drive, are being cleared as part of the B&R project.
Under the original Olmsted plan, that area was going to be larger and be called the “North Down” (a British term for a pasture).
The B&R work scope also includes improvements to existing trails and the development of new trails in the western section of the century-old park.
Noting that $50,000 was appropriated in ARPA money, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith hopes the city can proceed with more brush removal since B&R is getting paid $36,000. Some money will be left over from what council approved, he said.
The city will continue to work with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Fort Drum and other invasive species experts to manage undesirable vegetation in the park, Mr. Lumbis said.
Replanting and moving forward with landscaping improvements also will be important, said city planner Michael J. DeMarco, who has served as the city’s urban forestry coordinator since 2016.
“It’s important really for the visual and from an ecological standpoint,” he said.
During the city’s Arbor Day event in April, members of the Watertown Noon Rotary Club, in partnership with the city and Tree Watertown, planted 50 trees in the park near that trail near the Gotham Street entrance. Over the past five years, there’s been a total of another 100 to 150 tree plantings to ensure the park’s tree canopy remains vibrant.
The landscaping efforts consist of planting conifer and deciduous trees, shrubs and flowers, plus allowing for grass to grow at different heights, he said.
On Friday, Mr. DeMarco said the underbrush clearing is already noticeable “on day two of the project.”
“I think it’s going to be great to take strolls, walks and just hang out,” he said.
The future of the park looks bright.
The city plans to create a master plan to determine future uses of the park.
City Council members will use the master plan to decide how to spend $4.125 million in ARPA funding on other recreational projects in the park.
The possible improvements include Thompson Park projects that have been talked about for years, but the city could not pursue without the use of its $22 million ARPA allocation.
They could be adding an ice rink and stage or bandstand, basketball courts and disc golf courses in the park.
But for now, the work continues on making Thompson Park a more usable city treasure.
To volunteer at Thompson Park, contact the Friends of Thompson Park at JCTPvolunteer@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.