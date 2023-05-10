Lawmakers demand Santos resign, but Republican leaders dig in

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the arrival of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on April 27. Santos was charged Wednesday in a 13-count federal indictment with wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and lying to Congress. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS

Fellow lawmakers Wednesday demanded controversial Rep. George Santos resign or be expelled from Congress after he was indicted on a string of federal charges.

But Republican House leaders said no action will be taken unless the Long Island Republican is actually convicted of crimes.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Farmer Liz
Farmer Liz

Apparently, our "law and order" congresswoman doesn't think she needs to address the charges against her buddy, Santos. He, like 45, is everything we teach our children not to be. He is bad enough, but standing by this type of person in a leadership position is just as shameful. When you go to the polls in 2024, remember that Elise Stefanik supports criminals and liars.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.