WATERTOWN — Faced with a financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the city is preparing for layoffs in its proposed 2020-21 budget.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix confirmed that he has started the process of notifying employees who would be laid off, starting July 1.
About 18 positions - some currently filled positions and some vacant — would be impacted by the job reductions.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith will know the exact number of jobs when the proposed budget is released next week.
“I don’t know the specific number, but that sounds about right,” he said. “I don’t think you’re too far off. It’s about right.”
The mayor said that he had initially proposed a 15 percent across-the-board pay cut for management, union employees and council members to avoid a double-digit property tax increase caused by the loss of sales tax revenues resulting from the financial crisis.
Taxpayers who are on unemployment cannot afford to face a significant property tax increase this year, so he hoped to get down to “a flat budget,” he said.
The unions were presented with the pay cuts, but he did not know how they went over with the bargaining units, so the next step would be layoffs, he said.
Mr. Mix’s proposed budget will be distributed to council members on Wednesday or Thursday and to the public on Friday.
The mayor has not seen what’s included in the proposed budget, while Mr. Mix and City Comptroller James E. Mills will continue to work on the financial document until the middle of next week.
The proposed budget also will include various cuts in city programs and services, Mayor Smith said.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said the last she heard is that the 15 percent pay cut would first be offered, hoping that layoffs would then be avoided. She said that the mayor and the city manager would know about job cuts.
“We have not been informed about that,” she said.
The positions that would face the cutting block include a mixture of 11 filled and vacant Civil Service Employee Association union positions in several departments, four positions in the police department and two vacant positions and one filled position in the fire department.
Mr. Mix would not confirm the specifics on the positions, but did say he included layoffs in his proposed budget.
“It’s my decision,” he said, adding that the City Council could make additional cuts during budget deliberations.
Both Mr. Mix and the mayor confirmed that the city also is looking at rescinding a $561,202 federal grant that resulted in the fire department hiring four firefighters last year.
Mr. Mix said the city has asked about the financial and other ramifications of terminating the staffing for an Adequate Fire and Emergency Response — or SAFER — grant. The city is still waiting for some answers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, he said.
The grant pays 75 percent of the salaries and benefits for the additional four firefighters for the first two years of the three-year SAFER grant and 35 percent during the third year.
In proposing rescinding the FEMA grant, the mayor said: “In my opinion, no one department should avoid the impact and all departments should face the consequences equally.”
Councilwoman Ruggiero opposes rescinding the SAFER grant, saying she would be afraid the city would have to pay back about $300,000 for terminating it.
The SAFER grant also was going to save the city about $1 million in overtime over the duration of the grant, the councilwoman said.
She’s also worried that the city could be in jeopardy of never receiving another SAFER grant for the fire or police departments.
The public hearing for the proposed budget is set for 7:30 p.m. May 4.
