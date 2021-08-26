FORT DRUM — As a young serviceman, Maj. Gen. Thomas Solhjem was suicidal, had a problem with substance abuse and, above all else, wanted to be out of the U.S. Army before deciding to become a chaplain.
Four decades later, the two-star general, now 65, serves as the U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains, the chief supervising officer of its chaplain corps.
He’s spending three days at Fort Drum this week leading an Army-wide initiative to help soldiers and leaders with “spiritual readiness” and developing and strengthening the personal qualities needed to sustain an individual in times of stress, hardship and tragedy.
It’s a long way from the time that, like so many other young people, he lost his way during the 1960s and early 1970s.
Already going through substance abuse problems, the young soldier from a broken home received a Dear John letter. He had given up when a commanding officer he knew, Sgt. 1st Class Doc McElroy, a son of a Kentucky sharecropper, saved his life.
“You don’t think your life is worth living?” he remembered the sergeant asking him. “Is your life worth living?”
He credited the company’s chaplain, Capt. Sam Sanford and his wife, Linda, in finally helping him find a way from wanting to die.
By then, the Army uniform he was wearing meant nothing to him anymore. He wanted to be out of the Army and to go home.
And then it came to him. To get out of the hole he was in, he’d do anything, even becoming a U.S. Army chaplain, he recalled.
Since then, Maj. Gen. Solhjem has devoted his life to helping other soldiers who may be going through the same things he did.
As the 25th chief of the chaplains based out of the Pentagon, he oversees the mission of the Army Chaplains Corps — to build Army spiritual readiness to deploy, fight and win the nation’s wars, by providing reliable and relevant religious support, according to its website.
And these days, he and his team are implementing spiritual initiatives that build on the need to approach soldier development holistically, he said. It’s part of the Army’s focus on people as its No. 1 priority, he explained.
Fort Drum is the 11th military installation to learn about the program. It’s about helping soldiers go on a journey of finding their “spiritual core,” he explained.
His team met with Fort Drum’s chaplains on Tuesday, worked with the post’s behavioral affairs on the second day and is ending with 10th Mountain Division leaders on the third day.
They’re discussing such quality of life issues and programs impacting Army communities, including suicide, substance abuse, rape, sexual harassment and assault.
“We take a holistic look at what is impacting the people, soldiers, their families and civilians, who live and work there,” he said.
While it’s just beginning, the idea is to “saturate” the Army with the program, he said.
It’s aimed at 18- to 25-year-old soldiers whose spiritual lives are not well formed because of societal problems. They suffer from trauma — seeing the loss of a friend or family member or going through some other experience — and then make poor decisions, he said.
“There is a science of spirituality that shows we are born spiritual — even though we may not be religious,” he said. “Spiritual wellness is as important as physical, mental and emotional wellness in protecting negative outcomes, and living heathier and more complete lives.”
He’s been able to live a complete life himself after getting help from a chaplain and enlisted commander when he was a 19-year-old soldier.
The Fargo, N.D. native came home and sought out a girl he knew in high school, who grew up in a Christian home. He picked her up in his red pickup truck and went to see the movie, “Rocky,” he recalled.
A few weeks later, he proposed to her, telling her that they’d be living the life of an Army chaplain. They’ve been married 43 years.
While his uniform displays two general’s stars, it’s his work as a chaplain that is important to him.
“I always see myself not as a general while doing the work of a chaplain,” he said.
