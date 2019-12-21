WATERTOWN — It’s beginning to look a lot like Snowtown USA.
With the winter festival about a month away, organizers are putting together the weeklong event, which will again be held during the third week of January — this year from Jan. 17 until Jan. 26.
As was the case the last two years, Snowtown will kick off during Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.
Erin E. Gardner hopes this is finally the year that there will be a wonderful winterland during the entire Snowtown USA.
“We’re hoping for snow,” she said.
Earlier this week, the Snowtown committee of about a dozen volunteers held their fourth meeting, finalizing this year’s schedule of 21 events.
The festivities begin with a kickoff party at Ives Hill Country Club at 7 p.m. Jan. 17. The classic rock band, FFOG, will perform.
Many of the same activities will return this year.
Thompson Park Day, featuring hot air balloons, dog sled demonstrations and horse drawn sleds, will be among the returning activities. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 26. A free bowling event will be offered on Martin Luther King Day.
Organizers are adding a Snowtown Pub Crawl. It will consist of about 15 stops, starting at 2 p.m. at Bistro 108 and ending at the Garland City Beer Works at 8 p.m.
Participants can learn how to play pickleball, a game similar to tennis, at the Watertown YMCA from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 20. And a military appreciation skate will take place at the Watertown Municipal Arena from on Jan. 19.
The festival again features a torch parade and fireworks at Dry Hill Ski Area at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19.
All events are free.
“We have some new members on the committee and some new ideas,” Ms. Gardner said.
The lack of snow dampened some of the enthusiasm for the last few Snowtowns, but Ms. Gardner said she believes the 2020 festival is due for some wintry weather that will bring out large crowds.
Ms. Gardner, superintendent of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, and her assistant superintendent, Scott M. Weller, are co-chairs of the Snowtown USA committee.
With a $10,000 budget, the festival doesn’t receive any funding from the city and relies solely on donations and sponsors. However, the city does provide in-kind services to get ready.
Snowtown is held at a variety of venues around the city, including the Watertown Municipal Arena, the Flower Memorial Library and the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Since the festival was brought back in 2014, organizers have scheduled a mixture of outdoor and indoor events just in case the weather interferes. Last year, some outdoor events had to be canceled because of weather.
It was 42 years ago when “CBS Evening News” anchor Walter Cronkite actually coined the phrase “Snowtown USA” when reporting how Watertown received some 220 inches of snow during the winter of 1976-77, which included the blizzard of 1977. A few years later, organizers used it as the name of the new festival.
For more information or a full schedule, go to the winter festival’s website at https://snowtownusa.com/.
