LOWVILLE — Lewis and Jefferson counties have again agreed to combine their efforts to provide services for their residents, this time for veterans.
According to Lewis County Manager Ryan M. Piche, after a change in the personnel situation at the Veterans Affairs Department in Lewis, the two counties agreed to implement a plan to help north country vets together.
Mr. Piche said at the time of that change, there were only six active cases with the local department and a number of Lewis County vets who were already going to the Watertown-based department.
Most of the work done by the Veterans Services staff is over the telephone or online, Mr. Piche said, but in order to accommodate the services that do need to be completed in person, open office hours will be held in Lewis County on Wednesdays and Fridays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the county Courthouse, 7660 N. State St.
“We’re going to do this, see how it goes and if we want to bring it back in house we can do that in the 2023 budget,” Mr. Piche said. “But I think it will work out really nicely.”
Noting that the Jefferson County office has “more staff and resources than we (Lewis County) can offer on our own,” Lisa R. Virkler, chair of the Lewis County Health and Human Services Committee, said she is “excited to see how the partnership will benefit the veterans in Lewis County.”
The collaboration was the result of ongoing talks between the two municipalities to combine their service efforts where it makes sense since their Weights and Measures Departments merged in 2017.
The contract between the two counties with the final amount Lewis will contribute to Jefferson will go before Lewis County’s Health and Human Services Committee on Tuesday.
Jefferson County Legislator Anthony J. Doldo, chair of the Jefferson Health and Human Services Committee, said the north country has “more veterans per capita than anywhere in the state” making the provision of “robust services... an honor.”
Although the change went into effect on June 1, the public announcement about the change took place Thursday morning in the form of a news release issued by Mr. Piche.
The office connects veterans to their entitled benefits including retirement, healthcare through the VA system and G.I. Bill opportunities, as well as helping to access records and educate about other resources on the local, state and federal levels.
During Lowville office hours, appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are also welcome.
For more information, call the Jefferson County office at 315-785-3086 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., or the Lewis County office on Wednesdays or Fridays at 315-377-2065 or by email at veterans@lewiscounty.ny.gov.
