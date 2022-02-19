LOWVILLE — The head of the Lewis County Highway Department was honored as a highway official who “strive(s) to build strong foundations in technical and management skills.”
Highway Superintendent Timothy Hunt was awarded the Road Master Level IV designation by the state’s Local Technical Assistance Program Center through the Cornell Local Roads Program.
According to a news release, Mr. Hunt’s achievements include serving as an officer on the Madison County Highway Association and the state Association of Town Superintendents of Highways; working on workshop development panels; and instructing workshops and webinars focused on making municipal operations more efficient.
He also helped develop a project to assist local highway officials in the selection of the best roadway base improvement methods.
“Tim has been a strong advocate for local roads for many years and is a great innovator who willingly shares his knowledge and expertise with others,” LTAP Center-Cornell Local Roads Program Director David Orr said in a statement.
Prior to joining the Lewis County Highway Department in early 2020, Mr. Hunt served as the highway superintendent in the towns of Cazenovia and Georgetown in Madison County.
The LTAP Center-Cornell Local Roads Program provides training, technical assistance and information for the people responsible for maintaining and constructing local roads and bridges throughout the state. New York’s center is one of 52 Local Technical Assistance Program Centers across the country established by the Federal Highway Administration.
Mr. Hunt was acknowledged with the Road Master honor on Jan. 19.
