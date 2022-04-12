LOWVILLE — Interest rates and the preference for “level debt” payments led to higher than anticipated interest payments on the $50 million bond for Lewis County construction projects.
The bond sale process — which was, according to county Treasurer Eric J. Virkler, similar to an auction — was completed last week with four bids from financial institutions.
Although the bids came in within two-tenths of a point, Citigroup offered the lowest interest rate. At 3.46%, however, that rate was 8% higher than the county anticipated.
“It’s amazing how things change. I think two weeks ago our fiscal adviser consultant said 2.65% — so (it is) almost a whole percentage point higher than that. Their comment to me was that that’s just the way things are today and they expect it’s just going to go up,” Mr. Virkler told legislators during their monthly meeting on April 5.
He added that the “dollar impact is significant,” resulting in payments that will be about $273,000 more per year than expected for the entire bond amount.
The bond total includes $18 million for the new highway garage, the renovation to the human services building and an addition on the Department of Motor Vehicles building for the county, and $32 million for the new surgical pavilion and renovation of the medical-surgical floor at the Lewis County Health System main campus.
Mr. Virkler said that for the county, the interest rate represents a $98,000 increase in the annual payment on the bond.
In a comparison of the debt service schedule for Citigroup’s bid and that which is in the bond agreement in the process of being finalized, there is an additional $649,000 in interest in the scheduled payments over the 20-year bond period.
The total amount of interest in the original bid was about $19.8 million, while the final amount of interest is about $20.4 million.
That translates to approximately $21,000 added onto the Health System’s annual payment and $12,000 more for the county.
Mr. Virkler said the original schedule was restructured by Fiscal Advisors & Marketing Inc., the county’s financial consulting company, so that the annual payments would be the same at the county’s request, making budgeting for the payments simpler for the bond period.
“The bank doesn’t bid it so the annual payments are the same,” he said.
Combined principal and interest payments under the bid schedule ranged from $4.1 million the first year to $3.2 million at the end while the “level debt” schedule has the combined payments consistently at about $3.5 million.
To do that, the principal payments were made lighter in the first half of the schedule starting with the first one, which went from $1.6 million to $995,000, and heavier payments in year 20, going from $3.19 million in the bid to $3.46 million after leveling.
Mr. Virkler said that the additional interest because of the payment leveling “was never something that came across our radar,” but he believes the increase may not have been brought to the county’s attention because of a calculation called the “net present value,” which, he explained, means “the value of our money now is close to comparable to the additional cost over 20 years.”
He said, however, he has contacted the consultant for further clarification.
Mr. Virkler told legislators that despite the increased interest rate on the bond, the payments are still manageable for the county.
Health System CEO Gerald R. Cayer said that because they had originally planned on a 25-year bond but had switched to the 20-year option to save money, the only difference with the higher interest rate is that the savings they had hoped to generate are no longer there. The payments are similar to the Health System’s expectation for the longer bond period.
The funds from the bond are expected to become available on April 20, the same day as the official groundbreaking ceremonies for both projects, though the closing on the transaction is not yet complete, according to Mr. Virkler.
