Today’s the day — Election Day.
All polling sites in New York state will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
As of 6:30 p.m., nearly 60,000 people in the tri-county region have cast their ballots in person.
St. Lawrence County reported 27,117 people have cast their ballot in person on Election Day, bringing the county’s total to 32,136 ballots cast, including early voting. In Lewis County, 6,978 people had voted in person on Election Day as of 6:30 p.m., and in Jefferson County, 25,873 people at 53 of 69 election districts reporting to the county Board of Elections have voted as of 6:33 p.m. This brings the county’s total to well over 30,000 votes cast, including early voting.
Our reporters will be updating this story as they made their way around polling sites in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County
In St. Lawrence County, Democratic candidate for the 21st Congressional District Tedra L. Cobb cast her vote accompanied by her daughter, Aida, at 9:30 a.m. at the Cornell Cooperative Extension in Canton. Her opponent, Republican incumbent Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, cast her ballot during the early voting period.
Elsewhere in St. Lawrence County, at the Madrid-Hepburn Library in the town of Madrid, Election Day volunteers reported more than 300 in-person voters before noon. Some years, a total of 400 ballots are cast at the Church Street polling place.
Following a surge in turnout from 6 to 7:30 a.m. at the Canton Fire Department, 77 Riverside Drive, a lulled — but steady — trail of voters has passed through the one-way system.
By 1 p.m., 392 people cast their ballots at the fire department.
Touch-screen pens are being sanitized after every use, and 14 volunteers are monitoring the room.
The Ogdensburg Dobisky Visitors’ Center, 100 Riverside Ave., has seen consistent turnout after lines formed at 5:30 a.m. and tapered this morning.
At 2 p.m., 812 ballots had been cast in person at the center.
Kirk Ramsey, a longtime Ogdensburg voter, said he wanted to maintain a personal tradition by voting in person on Election Day this year.
“It’s what I’ve always done,” Mr. Ramsey said.
A second-time voter, Kelsey Murphy said she felt more comfortable voting in person, trusting the in-person process more than the mail-in process.
All three Heuvelton voting districts were consolidated at one polling place, the Heuvelton Fire Department, this Election Day. More than 850 in-person voters showed up by 2:30 p.m.
No lines have formed all day and an on-site coordinator said the 12 volunteers have been able to push voters through without a wait.
More than 900 people had cycled through the Gouverneur Community Center by 4 p.m. All four Gouverneur voting districts have been consolidated at one polling place for the last few years.
Gouverneur Coordinator Diane Kelley said the site hasn’t had any problems and no machine malfunctions.
She said several people dropped off mail-in ballots to be voided and instead voted in person Tuesday.
Lewis County
There were no lines at the polling site for the town of Denmark in Lewis County, but voters were steadily showing up to cast their ballots.
Julie A. Hebert, who was voting with her husband and son, said she decided to cast her ballot on the day of the election because that’s her routine.
“There was no reason why we should send in an absentee ballot, we’ve always come here and this is our place to vote,” she said.
Doris and Joseph Robins both said they decided to show up on the day of to vote because it felt like the more secure and safe option. Both said they are proud Republicans, and are concerned Democrats might alter their votes if they mailed their ballots.
“It feels more honest, there’s a lot of crooks out there,” Mrs. Robins said. “There’s bad Democrats everywhere.”
Poll inspectors for the town of Harrisburg polling site said there had been a slow, steady pace of people coming to vote. They said no lines had formed all day.
Between 1 and 1:30 p.m, the Times observed only two people coming to cast their ballots.
Jefferson County
Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, gathered at about noon with a small group of supporters in Public Square to encourage voter turnout.
As cars drove by, the supporters cheered while cars honked their horns.
Also in Jefferson County, the Midtown Towers polling site, 142 Mechanic St., Watertown, has seen no lines, but machine inspectors Elaine Carpenter and Katrina Cox said the turnout has been rather steady so far.
“Four years ago we saw a line out the door,” Ms. Carpenter said. “This year, because of early voting and absentee, we don’t.”
The machine inspectors have been at the polls since 5 a.m., and they’ll be there until “everything is done.”
In the town of Watertown at the fire station polling site, one election inspector said people were lining up before the polls even opened at 6 a.m. The line was out the door and stretched across the front of the building, located along County Route 67.
At about 1 p.m., there was a decent line of voters, but the line did not reach the door.
“People wanted to vote!” Gervin Friedrich, Jefferson County election inspector, said.
There were no lines at the polling site at the Church of the Nazerene, 535 Thompson Blvd, Watertown, at 2:30 p.m., but many people were in and out to cast their votes.
Poll inspectors at the site said they were expecting things to get busier in the late afternoon, at about 5 or 6 p.m.
Lorie E. Collins went to the polling site to submit absentee ballots for herself and her mother.
“My mom is 89, that was her reason for voting by absentee ballot,” she said. “My reason is because of the risk of coronavirus.”
Ms. Collins said this election year has felt very different than years past because of the coronavirus and how polarized each side’s supporters are.
Sarah Derrigo came to the polling site to vote in person. She said she opted to vote on Election Day because she’s always done it that way.
“I usually vote this way, it’s just what I’m used to doing,” she said.
She said she had some concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, but was confident her mask would be sufficient to protect her and others.
The ballot counter at a polling site in the village of Sackets Harbor is back up and running after it malfunctioned for fewer than 15 minutes earlier in the day, a volunteer there said.
At the Cape Vincent Recreation Park, 602 S. James Street, 630 people had cast their ballots by 2:30 p.m. In Clayton at the Clayton Municipal Building, 425 Mary Street, 986 people had voted just after 3 p.m.
The ballot counter at the village municipal building, 112 North Broad St., was out of service for roughly 10 minutes, said Mike Taber, the man who was monitoring it at the site. He said it’s now back up and running, and everything there is going smoothly. Ballots that were rejected during the short period have since been counted, he said.
“It was out just long enough for us to call and say it wasn’t working,” he said.
The town of Pamelia polling place in Jefferson County was packed early this morning as at least 30 to 40 people were already in line by 6:45 a.m., waiting to cast their vote.
Check back for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.