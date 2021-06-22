WATERTOWN — In a series of elections across the north country Tuesday, voters decided their political party’s nominee for a variety of local races at the county, city, town and village levels.
Below is a complete breakdown of primary race results across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties:
Jefferson County
County Legislator District 3 (vote for one)
Gene-Paul Brennan: 303
Philip N. Reed Sr.: 459
County Legislator District 7 (vote for one)
Republican Party
Matthew T. Gump: 142
John D. Peck: 149
Conservative Party
Matthew T. Gump: 4
John D. Peck: 2
County Legislator District 13 (vote for one)
Timothy J. Babcock: 117
Scott A. Gray: 156
WATERTOWN
City Council (four-year seat; vote for two)
Michelle L. Capone: 660
Aaron R. Clemons: 125
Clifford G. Olney III: 409
Douglas R. Rice: 219
Lisa A. Ruggiero: 863
Robert T. Schorr: 267
Ben P. Schoen: 351
City Council (vacancy; vote for one)
Patrick J. Hickey: 660
Amy P. Horton: 590
Jason M. Traynor: 164
TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA
Supervisor (vote for one)
Daniel B. Peterson: 216
Brent H. Sweet: 305
Town Council (vote for two)
Kurt M. Hanni: 225
Gene P. Kring: 294
John D. Stine: 240
Shawn M. Thomas: 243
Town Clerk (vote for one)
Jessica L. Hudon: 288
Sandra M. Caputo: 235
Town Justice (vote for one)
David M. Cortright: 374
Edward J. Klepacz: 110
Village Trustee (vote for two)
Cynthia C. Demo: 60
Stephen “Bubba” Derrigo: 72
Judith V. Fulmer: 66
TOWN OF ANTWERP
Town Council (vote for two)
Claire M. Brownell: 39
Kirk C. Delaney: 16
Julie M. Farr: 41
TOWN OF CAPE VINCENT
Village Trustee (vote for two)
Edward P. Bender: 13
Christine Stark: 51
Pamela H. Youngs: 59
TOWN OF CHAMPION
Supervisor (vote for one)
Brian S. Peck: 191
Jonathan J. Schell: 96
Town Council (vote for two)
James D. Uhlinger III: 161
Brad S. Russell: 168
Louis J. Waite: 156
TOWN OF ELLISBURG
Highway Superintendent (vote for one)
Robert R. Corron: 100
David R. Ratigliano: 22
TOWN OF HENDERSON
Highway Superintendent (vote for one)
Stanley L. Hall: 138
Harold J. Nelson: 37
TOWN OF LERAY
Town Clerk (vote for one)
Norma J. Dunleavy: 125
Melissa L. Verne: 158
TOWN OF LYME
Town Council (vote for two)
Donald R. Bourquin: 41
Timothy Farrell: 49
James G. Millington Jr.: 14
Gary Stinson: 35
TOWN OF PAMELIA
Town Council (vote for two)
Stanley E. Hajdasz: 43
Kenneth D. Hart: 65
Ricky H. VanTassel: 75
TOWN OF RODMAN
Highway Superintendent (vote for one)
Andrew Smith: 76
Dale T. Tamblin: 3
TOWN OF RUTLAND
Town Clerk (vote for one)
Samantha E. Sawyer: 118
Alayne Widrick: 109
Highway Superintendent (vote for one)
Michael A. Breyette: 86
Claude F. Phelps: 146
TOWN OF WORTH
Town Council (vote for two)
John H. Bice: 27
Jessica M. Patrzyk: 25
Amy Pooler: 23
Highway Superintendent (vote for one)
Elizabeth F. Aubin: 21
Mark G. Macklen: 28
VILLAGE OF BLACK RIVER
Mayor (vote for one)
Francis J. Dishaw: 65
David Leonard: 51
Lewis County
County Legislator District 10 (vote for one)
Lawrence Hoffert: 13
Jeffrey G. Nellenback: 31
County Legislator District 5 (vote for one)
Richard A. Chartrand: 54
Erik Griffin: 18
County Legislator District 7 (vote for one)
Joshua Leviker: 83
Greg Kulzer: 68
TOWN OF DENMARK
Supervisor (vote for one)
James Der: 63
Scott Doyle: 105
Town Council (vote for two)
Scott Simmons: 60
Keith Lee: 36
Darlene Rowsam: 111
Peter Jones: 114
Highway Superintendent (vote for one)
Dennis J. Mahoney: 73
Patrick Mahar: 95
TOWN OF DIANA
Town Council (vote for two)
Zachary Smith: 59
Kelly Ritz: 18
Allen Bango II: 59
TOWN OF GREIG
Town Council (vote for two)
Robert A. Johnson: 37
Melissa Bailey: 25
David VandeWater: 13
TOWN OF WATSON
Town Council (vote for two)
Vicki Roy: 49
Jeffrey Hoch: 47
Franklin Merry: 31
TOWN OF WEST TURIN
Town Clerk (vote for one)
Mary Wilton: 24
Bethany Schindler: 51
St. Lawrence County
TOWN OF LOUISVILLE
Town Council (vote for two)
Democratic Party
Shawn Thompson: 77
Nancy Charleston: 78
Roy A. Beshaw: 38
TOWN OF NORFOLK
Town Council (vote for two)
Democratic Party
Jean Gang: 60
Richard Bump: 78
Robert Harvey: 32
TOWN OF CANTON
Highway Superintendent (vote for one)
Republican Party
Steven Smith: 153
Jim Gibson: 92
Conservative Party
Steven Smith: 4
Jim Gibson: 6
TOWN OF CLIFTON
Highway Superintendent (vote for one)
Republican Party
Kelly J. Smith II: 64
Craig Perrault: 21
TOWN OF COLTON
Supervisor (vote for one)
Republican Party
Peggy L. Mousaw: 42
Ronnie Robert: 95
TOWN OF FOWLER
Town Council (vote for two)
Republican Party
Lynn E. Bishop: 59
Scott Anthony Cleveland: 86
Michael J. Cappellino: 57
TOWN OF HAMMOND
Highway Superintendent (vote for one)
Republican Party
Ted Elk: 66
Roger Hadlock: 61
TOWN OF MORRISTOWN
Town Clerk (vote for one)
Republican Party
Leanna Moquin: 50
Jill Sullivan: 123
Conservative Party:
Leanna Moquin: 1
Jill Sullivan: 6
TOWN OF RUSSELL
Town Justice (vote for one)
Republican Party
Marty Dumoulin: 23
Gregory Jenne: 14
