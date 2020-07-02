WATERTOWN — In a tense, frightening moment that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives, Fort Drum soldiers Joseph and Susan Chiarella didn’t know what to do when their 3-month-old baby started choking at a local restaurant on Father’s Day.
Fortunately, another Fort Drum soldier, 2nd Lt. Shawn G. Sutter, also was celebrating Father’s Day there on June 21. His wife, Nikou, alerted him that she heard someone choking and he rushed over, made his way through a small group of people gathered around baby Reagan, who had begun to turn purple.
He told the young mother to give the baby to him and he started to administer the Heimlich maneuver. After about 15 seconds, the newborn’s skin tone was back to normal and she was breathing again.
“This Father’s Day was my first Father’s Day and it was almost my last Father’s Day,” the baby’s father said.
The parents, who both are captains at Fort Drum and first time parents, said they’re forever grateful to Lt. Sutter, a security manager for the 548th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division.
Without a doubt, Susan Chiarella said he saved the baby’s life. In her eyes, the lieutenant is a hero.
“She wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him,” she said.
But Lt. Sutter downplayed what he did. It was just instinct. The baby needed help and he was there, he said.
He credited the training he’s received in the Army and when he was Pennsylvania state trooper. He knew what to do and he did it.
When he made his way to Reagan, the young mother was on her knees and the baby was in her hands. He just reacted.
At first, Reagan was not responding when he was patting her on the back, so he became a little more aggressive and she then quickly recovered.
“I kept planning what I’d do next,” he said.
The whole incident lasted about 30 seconds. While he was trying to save her, that moment seemed to go in slow motion. But after the baby recovered, it was all a blur.
“I don’t know how to explain it, I don’t know what I was feeling,” he said.
For the parents, those 30 seconds seemed like an eternity. Both couldn’t move. Even with all the training they’ve received over the years, the two Army captains didn’t know what to do because “it was our child,” the mother said.
“It’s a Father’s Day he and I’m going to always remember,” he said.
Why the baby began choking isn’t clear, her mother said. They were in the women’s restroom just taking the baby’s outfit off when it started.
The lieutenant was there “at a time of need,” the baby’s father said.
A few nights ago, Lt. Sutter, his wife and two children, Brayden, 3, and Bryce, 10 months, joined the two young parents and the newborn out for dinner. People in the restaurant heard the story and came over to congratulate the lieutenant for his quick thinking and heroism.
“It was very humbling,” he said.
The two couples had another reunion on Thursday. During a ceremony on Fort Drum, Brig. Gen. Brett T. Funck, the 10th Mountain Division’s deputy commanding general for readiness, awarded Lt. Sutter with the Meritorious Service Medal for his actions that day.
Maj. Gen. Brian Mennes, commander of the 10th Mountain Division, sent a message that was read during ceremony.
Calling it “a parent’s worst nightmare,” Col. Jason Schultz, the lieutenant’s commander, said his reaction was nothing less than what he would expect from a soldier and young leader at Fort Drum.
But the two captains and their baby soon will be leaving Fort Drum for a new assignment. Here just a few short months at Fort Drum, the lieutenant will be in Reagan’s life for the rest of their lives, her mother said.
Their lives will be forever intertwined, Lt. Sutter agreed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.